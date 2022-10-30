Brookline Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BRKL) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.135

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BRKL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.135 on 25th of November. This takes the dividend yield to 4.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Brookline Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Brookline Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Brookline Bancorp's payout ratio of 37% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 30.1%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 33% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Brookline Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.54. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Brookline Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Brookline Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for Brookline Bancorp for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

