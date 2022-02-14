Brookline’s Indoor Mask Mandate To Remain In Place Until March 15

BROOKLINE, MA — The Town of Brookline decided last week to keep its indoor mask mandate in place for another month.

At their Feb. 10 meeting, the Brookline Advisory Council on Public Health voted to accept Public Health Commissioner Pat Maloney’s recommendation that the town’s mask mandate remain in effect until the week of March 15.

The mask mandate applies to all indoor public spaces, including businesses, government buildings, and schools, regardless of the state’s decision to end the school mask mandate on Feb. 28.

In Brookline, over 62 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 73 percent are partially vaccinated. The number is slightly higher for children and teens, with 70 percent of residents between the ages of 5 and 19 fully vaccinated, according to data from the state.

This article originally appeared on the Brookline Patch