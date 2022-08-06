Brookline police chief placed on leave amid probe into alleged policy violations

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of policy violations.

In a statement Saturday, Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said Gonzalez has been accused of multiple violations of the town’s policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.

The town has retained Quincy-based Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct an outside investigation, alongside former secretary of Public Safety and Worcester County first assistant district attorney Daniel Bennett and former Massachusetts State Police colonel Kerry Gilpin.

Gonzalez will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Town has a strict zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation committed by or against its employees,” Kleckner said. “We are committed to supporting the investigation, which will determine the facts, and responding accordingly.”

