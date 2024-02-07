Brookline Police Detective placed on paid leave amid investigation into incident in Florida

A Brookline police detective has been placed on paid leave after an alleged incident that occurred in Florida.

Brookline Police Chief Jennifer Paster confirmed Tuesday that Detective Duane Danforth has been placed on paid administrative amid an investigation into the incident that took place while he was off duty.

No additional details into the extent of the incident.

Police in Brookline said Danforth “will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

