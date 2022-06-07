Brookline residents ‘fed up’ with feeling unsafe after increase in break-ins, attempted burglary

Neighbors in Brookline say they’re fed up with not feeling safe in their own homes, especially after a rash of car break-ins and a brazen, attempted burglary.

Pittsburgh Police need your help finding three men caught on camera accused in a string of crimes that happened early in the morning May 27 on Reamer Street and Brookline Boulevard.

Police say at a home on Reamer Street, the suspects cut the screens, pulled them from the windows and broke a window trying to get inside. What the suspects didn’t know was that they were messing with an off-duty police officer’s house.

See the full story on WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

Westmoreland County man facing charges after allegedly trying to take picture up young woman’s skirt PennDOT worker injured after being hit by alleged drunk driver in McKeesport Man killed after being pinned between trailer, loading dock in Harmar Township VIDEO: Port Authority of Allegheny County to undergo name change, rebranding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts