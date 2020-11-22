Brooklinen makes the best sheets ever—and they're at a big discount for Black Friday

Brooklinen is helping you pamper yourself with a limited-time sitewide sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Black Friday 2020 hasn't officially arrived yet, but already, a ton of amazing mattress and bedding deals have dropped. One standout sale in particular that's happening this very minute is over at Brooklinen—a.k.a. for the internet's go-to destination for the best-loved sheets on the web.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Through Tuesday, December 1, shoppers can save 20% on their entire order, which will automatically apply to whatever is in your cart, including linens, towels, pillows and robes galore.

This offer is even better than the bedding giant's recent Singles' Day 15% off sale, making it as good a time as any to stock up on these cozy goodies ahead of the cold, cold winter.

Thanks to this sale, you can get your hands on the best sheets we've tested, the Luxe Core sheet set, which fall to $111.20 at checkout when it normally retails for $139 and up.

We couldn't get enough of the crisp-cool, smooth-like-butter feel of these sheets, which provided a truly luxurious night's sleep, and apparently, neither could the 60,000+ reviewers on the Brooklinen site. Made from 100 percent cotton with a 270-thread-count fabric and a sateen weave, they may feel slightly heavier than what you're used to but proved to be perfectly temperature-regulating in our tests. When we put them through the laundry, they also stood out from the pack by remaining stain- and wrinkle-free.

The sheets of your (literal) dreams have arrived.

Brooklinen's down pillow line is also pretty noteworthy and is discounted in three densities: plush, mid-plush, and firm. The Firm, once $69, falls to $55.20 during this sale. We deemed it the best pillow for side sleepers, while it's fluffier cousin, the Plush (now $79.20, originally $99), was our top pick for stomach sleepers. Throughout our sleep tests, these pillows managed to provide the perfect amount of support while avoiding any squishy or lumpy drawbacks. Just keep in mind they're dry-clean only—so no popping them in the wash!

Story continues

If you want to upgrade your entire bedding set, the Classic hardcore sheet bundle, meanwhile, has everything you need, with the Core sheets, extra pillowcases and a duvet cover included. Regularly starting at $264, it drops to $158.40 once added to your cart, saving you a total of $105.60.

This sale also applies to Brooklinen's ultra-comfy loungewear, child-approved Brooklittles collection and super-soft duvet covers, which all shined brightly in our reviews. So go ahead and treat yourself—you've earned it!

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Save 20% on Brooklinen sheets and more for Black Friday