Brooklyn assault suspect sought after escaping NYPD custody

A suspect awaiting arraignment on assault and grand larceny charges escaped NYPD custody in Brooklyn and is still being sought, police said Tuesday.

Joseph King, 21, managed to slip one of his hands out of his cuffs as he was being led into Central Booking on Schermerhorn St. in Downtown Brooklyn about 5:45 p.m. Monday, cops said. He dashed into the nearby Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station and has not been seen since.

Central Booking is where suspects spend time in holding cells while awaiting arraignment.

King had been cuffed behind his back but the handcuffs were apparently too loose, enabling King, who weighs only 145 pounds, to break free.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. He lives in the Breukelen Houses in Canarsie, according to cops.

Cops released photos of King Tuesday and are asking the public’s help tracking him down.

He is 5-foot-7 and has “E4M” tattooed on his neck, police said. He was wearing a black bubble jacket, gray pants, a multi-colored floral print shirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.