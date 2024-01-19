Brooklyn baby scalded to death by burst radiator pipe: police

An 11-month-old Brooklyn boy was scalded to death in his bedroom early Friday when a radiator pipe burst, police said.

Steam from the burst pipe severely burned the boy, cops said. The baby’s mother was home at the time and was not hurt.

The incident happened just past 6 a.m. inside the family’s Midwood apartment on E. 14th St. near Avenue I.

Medics rushed the boy to Maimonides Medical Center but he could not be saved.

The incident recalled a 2016 tragedy in which a 2-year-old Bronx girl and her year-old sister were killed in their apartment under similar circumstances.