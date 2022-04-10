Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!
The eldest son of David Beckham & Victoria Beckham tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz at her family's multi-million dollar property. Watch!
Brooklyn Beckham, the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, married actress Nicola Peltz, 27, in a star-studded Florida wedding.
On Saturday, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham made an entrance at the wedding of their son Brooklyn Beckham to heiress Nicola Peltz.
Brooklyn Beckham is a married man! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 23-year-old son tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz, 27, on Saturday in front of 600 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Fla., according to multiple reports. Celebrities including Serena Williams and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, and Victoria's fellow Spice Girl Mel C are said to have been in attendance, per People. The happy couple got engaged in 2020, six months after taking their relationship public.
On Saturday, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their union official with a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Peltz's $103 million family estate.
From David Beckham's touching speech to the bride's dress change, all the details inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding day
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are set to wed in Palm Beach this weekend. Here, everything we know about her engagement ring.
