Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!

NBC

Brooklyn Beckham is a married man! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 23-year-old son tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz, 27, on Saturday in front of 600 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Fla., according to multiple reports. Celebrities including Serena Williams and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, and Victoria's fellow Spice Girl Mel C are said to have been in attendance, per People. The happy couple got engaged in 2020, six months after taking their relationship public.