Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married: A look at their lavish wedding

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot at Peltz’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Peltz, 27, and David and Victoria Beckham’s son, 23, had a multi-day celebration, with their star-studded guest list arriving on Friday.

According to People, the duo’s big day featured a traditional Jewish ceremony, for Peltz. Beckham and Peltz's wedding reportedly had nearly 600 guests and a rabbi.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married. Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The star-studded guest list included Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Mel C, Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Marc Anthony was in attendance and even reportedly performed four songs throughout the ceremony. The outlet reported that David Blaine performed magic tricks for the guests during the cocktail hour.

TMZ reported that famed chef Theirry Isambert, Bill Clinton’s former chef, prepared the food at the lavish event.

When it comes to gifts for the new couple, People reported that during Peltz’s father’s speech, he asked for all donations be made in support of Ukraine.

David Beckham also gave a wedding toast, reportedly discussing "Brooklyn being born, their family life and how great of a mom Victoria is."

Beckham and Peltz announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," Brooklyn Beckham captioned a loving photo of the pair at the time. "I love you baby xx."

The "Transformers" actress commented on the post, writing: "I'm so lucky to call you mine."

Beckham's fiancee also shared the same photo on her own Instagram to announce the news. The pic shows the pair dressed in their best as they lean in for a kiss. Beckham is wearing a navy blue suit while Peltz is dressed in a long, bright yellow dress.

The pair first went public as a couple in January 2020. And thanks to his famous mom Victoria's own Instagram post, it's clear his parents are thrilled by the news.

"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much," the former Spice Girls singer wrote.

The couple planned to be married earlier than 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused their big day to be postponed. In an interview with Hello! in 2021, Beckham said, "If COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

The two have taken steps to make their union permanent before Peltz walked down the aisle on Saturday. She has Beckham’s last name tattooed on her back in cursive ink, which she highlights in pictures posted to Instagram. Beckham has several tattoos in honor of the actress, including one that has her late-grandmother’s name.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.