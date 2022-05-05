Brooklyn bicyclist fatally struck by private-company garbage truck driver

A 35-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a private-company garbage truck driver in Brooklyn Thursday morning, cops said.

Police on Thursday were still searching for the driver responsible for the 8:30 a.m. crash in Borough Park.

The bicyclist was pedaling down Ninth Ave. when he was hit by the private sanitation truck driver near 37th St., horrified witnesses told police.

Medics rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Investigators suspect the driver of the big rig didn’t realize they had hit anyone, a police source said.

While the city Department of Sanitation is responsible for picking up residential refuse, garbage and recycling put out by city stores and businesses are picked up by private carters.

Cops were trying to identify the trash hauler responsible for the route where the bicyclist was killed, police said.

The victim is the third bicyclist killed by a driver on city streets so far this year, up from two by this time last year.

In 2019, before the pandemic, vehicles had fatally struck seven bicyclists by early May, police said.

On Wednesday morning, a 16-year-old Bronx teen Alissa Kolenovic was struck and killed by a delivery truck near on Paulding Ave. near Neill Ave. in Morris Park as she walked to school. Driver Joseph Zillotto, 46, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care.

With Clayton Guse