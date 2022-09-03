Brooklyn biker clubhouse drive-by shooting wounds four; all expected to survive

Kerry Burke, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·2 min read

One person was shot in the head and three others were hit by bullets Friday in a wild drive-by shooting outside the home base of a Brooklyn outlaw motorcycle club, police sources and witnesses said.

The shooting sparked a tense half-hour standoff with police as members of the club, the Unknown Bikers, refused to let detectives into their clubhouse.

The victims were standing outside the clubhouse on Russell St. near Meserole Ave. in an industrial section of Greenpoint about 8:35 p.m. when a white sedan rolled down the block, witnesses told investigators.

Someone inside the auto pulled out a shotgun and started blasting away, hitting the four victims.

“I heard the shots,” said one neighbor, who wished not to be named. “When I got here two of the bikers were in the ambulance. They were being treated for being shot in their arms.”

The victims, all men who range in age from 24 to 41, were shot in the arms and back. One was shot in the head and another victim suffered a graze wound to the head, cops said.

Three of the victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. The man shot in the back was taken to Bellevue Hospital. All were expected to survive.

The neighbor, who is in his 40s, said that the Unknown Bikers throw a party at their clubhouse every Friday night.

“It’s early. Usually there can be about 100 bikes rolling through,” he said. “This could have been a lot worse.”

The Unknown Bikers is an outlaw motorcycle club founded in Williamsburg in 1974, according to the website onepercentbikers.com.

Investigators found five shotgun casings at the scene. Detectives tried to gain access to the clubhouse to interview potential witnesses, but bikers barred them from coming in for up to 30 minutes before they were finally allowed inside.

About a dozen motorcycles, mostly Harley Davidsons, were lined up outside the clubhouse after the shooting Friday night. Another six were parked around the corner.

Two dozen Unknown Bikers, sporting their colors, hung around outside the club as cops continued their investigation.

“We have absolutely nothing to say to you,” one member told a Daily News reporter at the scene.

No arrests had been made by late Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Ticket Editor: Sarasota area restaurants ranked among '12 most iconic' in Florida

    The national travel website included restaurants that are loved by multiple generations of Sarasota and Bradenton area residents.

  • Atlanta police searching for man who shot victim in the groin after conversation, officials say

    Atlanta Police are investigating a man being shot in his groin just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

  • Eight to go on trial over 2016 Nice truck attack

    STORY: Seven men and one woman will go on trial on Monday (September 5) over the 2016 Bastille Day attack in the French city of Nice.Eighty-six people were killed and hundreds injured by a gunman who drove a heavy truck into a crowd of thousands gathered to watch fireworks.The gunman, responsible for one of the deadliest massacres in peacetime France, was shot dead by police on the spot.Prosecutors say the accused helped 31-year-old Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel get weapons, rent the truck or survey the route he took for his deadly rampage.They face between five years in jail to a life sentence.Islamic State claimed responsibility a few days after the attack, but offered no proof that the perpetrator had direct contact with the group."For those fathers who were grieving, for those families who lost a child, it's harder for them. And the families, they try to move forward, but it's not easy, they're working to move on psychologically, but it's not easy. That's difficult, even six years later."Jean-Claude Hubler, who was there on July 14th, chairs the Life for Nice victims' association."Some people are hoping the trial will help them move forward. Some are so angry that for them, the trial will not lead to anything significant."The trial will take place in the central Paris courtroom that was specially built for the November 2015 attacks case. The verdict is expected in December.

  • Man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Middletown smoke shop

    Man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Middletown smoke shop

  • Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway

    An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a structure close to the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press showed. The attack Wednesday night on Aleppo International Airport comes as an Israeli strike only months earlier took out the runway at the country's main airport in the capital, Damascus, over Iranian weapons transfers to the country. The satellite photos taken Thursday by Planet Labs PBC showed vehicles gathered around the site of one of the strikes at the airport, near the western edge of its sole runway.

  • Man arrested, victim named after fight over parking spot ends in deadly hit-and-run, police say

    A suspect has been arrested after a dispute over a parking spot led to a deadly hit-and-run Thursday night in a Walmart parking lot in Concord, police said.

  • China’s Power Worries Shift to Winter as Reservoirs Are Depleted

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic drought that led to power outages in parts of China last month has left reservoirs depleted, raising fears that regions dependent on hydropower will be at risk of another electricity crunch this winter.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberHong Kong O

  • Biden’s stern warning on extremism shows the rose-colored glasses are off

    The president’s primetime speech named Trump and ‘Maga Republicans’ as a threat facing American democracy

  • Fort Worth police ID suspects who crashed stolen car, fired at officers in chase

    A chase Tuesday started in Fort Worth and ended with a crash in Haltom City. The suspects are a 23-year-old Fort Worth man and a Dallas woman.

  • California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

    California Democrats failed to pass new regulations on concealed carry permits by a single vote on Thursday. The Supreme Court struck down the state's previous law.

  • $50K reward offered to help find mother kidnapped while jogging near University of Memphis

    A woman was kidnapped while running early Friday morning near the University of Memphis.

  • Dr. Oz Tries To Come For Two ‘Wrongfully Convicted Black Men.’ Then Gets Properly Dragged For It

    We are about to hit the home stretch in the fight for Senate control and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz can’t seem to stop himself from saying the wrong things. Last week, he made light of his Democratic opponent Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s health. Now, his campaign is going after two Black campaign staffers who were wrongly convicted of second-degree murder.

  • Mother and her 1-year-old child abducted from Target parking lot while packing car

    Police are searching for two men after they allegedly abducted a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target while the woman was putting groceries into her car. The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at a Target store in Memphis Tennessee, when authorities from the Memphis Police Department were told that a woman and her 1-year-old child had just left Target after purchasing groceries when they were approached by two men who were armed with a handgun, police say. “The males forced the victim and the child into the suspect's vehicle,” the Memphis Police Department said in a statement released on social media detailing the abduction.

  • 2nd suspect arrested for pistol-whipping, robbing Asian couple of $60K Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    A second suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, California, on July 9. Dangelo Thomas, a 25-year-old parolee, was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on Wednesday for felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun during a search of the Long Beach residence.

  • 'Devastating': Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll

    Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car. “His friend who was with him put him in the car and drove him out to get him to the hospital, but he was not able to make it and that friend called his parents” to say Taylor was dead, family friend Erin Russell told The Associated Press.

  • Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For 'Stupidest Argument' Yet In Trump's Defense

    Levin tweeted about a photograph featuring documents discovered by federal officials at Mar-a-Lago in August.

  • Man sentenced to prison after fatal punch during drunken bar brawl in Canton

    Gary Allen pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges for punching and killing a man during a bar fight in 2019.

  • Woman escaping sexual attack leads police to double homicide in Clermont, deputies say

    A man has been arrested after two people were killed and a woman was sexually attacked in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Mother of 26-year-old man accused of sex crimes against two underage girls says alleged victims should have known better

    The mother of a man who is accused of sex crimes against two underage girls says the girls should have known better.

  • ‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

    Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...