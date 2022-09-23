Brooklyn birthday party slay suspect stands silent as judge orders her held without bail

An oft-arrested murder suspect was jailed Friday after a Brooklyn court hearing for gunning down a woman at a birthday party — putting a bullet in her head before fleeing with the victim’s wig and the murder weapon.

Deonne Kirkland, 44, appeared in a neon windbreaker and bright Nike leggings before Criminal Court Judge Simiyon Haniff, who acknowledged the defendant may have a self-defense claim even as he ordered her held without bail in the East New York slaying.

While Kirkland insisted to investigators that she didn’t kill Tarcia Lysius inside the Hearts of Love event space on Aug. 28, Assistant District Attorney Alexander Davis offered a different and deadly version of the wild confrontation where the victim initially wielded a bottle and the accused killer pulled a handgun.

“The deceased retreated, the defendant chased the deceased with the firearm... and whipped the deceased multiple times in the head inside the club,” said the prosecutor. “The defendant then fired the gun once, which hit the deceased in the head.”

Kirkland’s gun apparently became tangled in the dying woman’s wig so she fled the scene carrying both. A police source said the lethal event was sparked by an incident where Lysius ran over her killer’s foot while riding a bicycle inside the building on Liberty Ave. near Williams Ave.

Kirkland, last arrested in 2008, said nothing during her courtroom appearance as the prosecutor noted the defendant had two felony convictions, nine misdemeanor convictions and two probation revocations.

“The bottom line is that even if you had no prior record you are charged with a serious crime that carries life (imprisonment) at the back end,” said Haniff before remanding Kirkland. “And that is reason not to come back to court on its own merits.”

Defense attorney Jonathan Finke said Kirkland, the mother of an 18-year-old son, had a clean record for the last 14 years.

“She’s led a law-abiding life,” he said.

Kirkland was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter and weapons possession in the fatal shooting during a late night birthday party.

Lysius, the daughter of the late well-known dancehall performer Elaine “Frenchie” Robinson, was declared dead at Brookdale University Hospital. The Jamaican immigrant was the mother of two.

Video of the deadly encounter showed the 44-year-old Lysius trying three times to break a bottle on the ground outside the party before the confrontation escalated, with Kirkland chasing her inside the building and pulling her weapon.

Haniff said the complaint in the case suggested a possible self-defense claim while noting the flip side of the legal coin.

“When you were faced with a deadly physical force, you responded with deadlier physical force,” he said. “But that is an issue for another date.”