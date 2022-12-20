Brooklyn Bishop Robbed While Preaching Has Now Been Arrested On Federal Fraud And Extortion Charges

Lamor Whitehead, the infamous New York City bishop robbed while his service was streaming, was arrested Monday morning on federal fraud and extortion charges.

NBC New York reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced authorities took Whitehead into custody on an indictment in Manhattan and believe the bishop, who made headlines after being robbed of $1 million of jewelry on a livestreamed Sunday service, scammed a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement savings.

Whitehead previously served five years in prison on identity theft charges and dodged questions about the alleged fraud and extortion at a news conference earlier this year. The 45-year-old maintained his innocence and reprimanded reporters for bringing up the issue.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Whitehead used the parishioner’s savings, which she considered an investment, to buy luxury goods and other personal purposes. Prosecutors also claim the bishop extorted $5,000 from a businessman, after which he attempted to get the same person to lend him $500,000 in exchange “for favorable actions from the New York City government, which Whitehead knew he could not obtain.”

Whitehead is reportedly besties with Mayor Eric Adams and thinks of him as a “mentor, brother and friend.”

Authorities also claim Whitehead lied about possessing a second cell phone during an FBI search.

Charged with two counts of wire fraud, a count of extortion and a count of making material false statements, Whitehead could receive up to 65 years in prison.