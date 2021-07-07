Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance be

  • Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor after winning Democratic nomination

    (Reuters) -Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for New York mayor on Tuesday, positioning the former police captain who stressed enhancing public safety to become the next leader of America's largest city. Updated vote tallies posted online on Tuesday evening based on the city's new ranked-choice voting system showed Adams with what appeared to be an insurmountable lead over his nearest rivals, two weeks after Election Day. With fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, Adams was ahead of the city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, by 1 percentage point, or 8,426 votes.

  • Pistol-Packing Ex-Cop Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Primary by a Hair

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersBrooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, the Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.With nearly all of the absentee ballots finally counted by the city’s notoriously inept Board of Elections, Adams—a former police officer who would be the city’s second Black mayor—bested former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by about 8,500 votes, or one percentage point. This was the city’s first major primary to use a ranked

  • Adams wins Democratic primary in NY mayoral race

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing. (July 6)

  • Eric Adams Wins Democratic Primary in New York City’s Mayoral Race: AP

    Eric Adams was pronounced the winner of New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday after preliminary final numbers showed the centrist won 50.5 percent of the vote.

  • Eric Adams projected winner of NYC Democratic mayoral primary

    Eric Adams projected winner of NYC Democratic mayoral primary

  • New results expected in New York City's Democratic mayoral race

    Two weeks after the election to select the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, city election officials are expected to release updated results on Tuesday, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams clinging to a slim lead. Tuesday's tabulation using the city's new ranked-choice voting system should include absentee ballots for the first time, though it is not clear how many of the approximately 125,000 ballots will have been tallied. The city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley remain in the running, thanks to ranked-choice ballots, which allowed voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

  • Eric Adams wins New York City Democratic mayoral race after keeping narrow lead over Kathryn Garcia

    The latest batch of results in the ranked choice voting, released Tuesday, include most of the more than 125,000 Democratic mail-in votes.

  • Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Primary, Capping 2 Weeks of Waiting

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Adams won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, holding off a crowded field of challengers with a campaign focused on reducing crime and restoring the quality of life in a city that was pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday for Adams, the Brooklyn borough president. He won 50.5% of the vote, edging out former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, who received 49.5% after eight rounds of voting. It was a difference of 8,42

  • RESULTS: Eric Adams projected winner of New York City Mayor Democratic primary

    Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President, is considered a strong contender in heavily-Democratic New York City in November.

  • Eric Adams: Ex-policeman wins NYC Democratic mayoral primary

    Eric Adams, who promises to be tough on crime, is likely to become the city's second black leader.

  • AP: Eric Adams wins NYC Democratic mayoral primary

    He prevailed in the city's first ranked-choice voting election.

