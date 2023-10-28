Brooklyn Bridge shut down by pro-Palestinian protesters

The Brooklyn Bridge was shut down Saturday evening as hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors trekked across its westbound lanes into Manhattan.

Police also blocked cars from using the eastbound lanes during the march.

During Friday night rush hour, Grand Central Terminal was partially shut down for several hours as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists sat down in the train hall.

On Saturday, protestors met in front of the Brooklyn Museum on Eastern Parkway at about 3 p.m., marched to the Barclays Center and went to the bridge from there.

As they reached the Brooklyn Bridge just before 5 p.m. cops were seen handcuffing one person and placing the individual in the back seat of a police car.

Protestors unsuccessfully attempted to block the vehicle from driving off while shouting, “Shame!”

“I’m here because we can’t stand in the face of genocide and not do anything,” said Hala Boustany, 44, of Brooklyn. “We need to take a stand for the policies to change. People are dying every single moment and nothing is happening while we are going on with our regular lives.”

On Friday night, cops took 335 protestors into custody, and they were all released with criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, according to police.

The weekend demos were the latest in a series of protests since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, prompting a huge military response.

On Oct. 13, a protest over Israel’s plans to invade Gaza drew hundreds of people to the area near Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, resulting in 57 arrests, according to cops.

That day in Manhattan, a mostly peaceful protest of about 2,500 gathered in Midtown to support freedom for Palestine. Police said three people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges there.