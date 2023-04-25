Brooklyn ‘bully’ nabbed for fatal sucker-punch mugging ordered held without bail: ‘Justice feels good but doesn’t take away pain’

As she arrived in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday to get a glimpse of the man accused of murdering her brother, Christina Sarquiz wore a silver cross belonging to her slain sibling.

Four months ago, during happier times, she gave the cross to her older brother John Sarquiz as a Christmas gift. She’s been wearing the cross since John’s death as she keeps his memory close to her heart.

“We’re really going to miss him. It’s hard,” Sarquiz said, tearing up as she ran her fingers over the cross dangling from her neck. “Justice feels good but it doesn’t take away the pain or the loss.”

Suspect Philip Meyers was arrested by police Monday for the March 29 slaying.

Meyers — known as a “local bully” who has more than a dozen arrests and was sentenced to two stints in prison, one time for manslaughter — was arrested near his Dyker Heights home Monday and charged with murder and robbery.

A judge ordered him held without bail.

“We were able to thank the judge for no bail,” Christina Sarquiz said. “I think we’ve slept less since he’s been arrested. It’s alleviated some feelings but it’s also just added more to the reality of the situation.”

John Sarquiz was walking back to his home from the Dean Mini Market on 13th Ave. in Dyker Heights with a handful of scratch-off games and lottery tickets he had just bought for his ailing mom when Meyers allegedly clocked him in the back of the head.

After buying the scratch-off tickets, Sarquiz had pulled money from an ATM, cops said.

Sarquiz fell and struck his head on the pavement. Meyers then kicked him repeatedly once he hit the ground before snatching $1,000 cash from the victim’s wallet and throwing it back at the victim, according to cops.

“He shouldn’t have been free to be able to do this again,” Christina Sarquiz said about the career criminal. “I wanted to see him. I wanted to look at the person. I wanted to be there to represent my brother and my family and all victims.”

Over the last month, Christina Sarquiz has been on pins and needles, wondering if the at-large Meyers could still be in the neighborhood — or even right behind her as she walked down the street.

“Everywhere we walked in the neighborhood, it’s like ‘That could be him. This could be him. That could be him.’ [We’d ask ourselves] ‘Is my mother safe tonight at home alone? Is he breaking into the house? Has he seen me on the news?’” she said. “We’re hopeful that there will be justice in this system. But we are also concerned and worried.”

Despite the pain Meyers inflicted on Sarquiz’s family, Christina will pray for her brother’s accused killer.

“I believe all people can change. But I believe that there’s a willingness that he doesn’t seem to have,” she said of Meyers. “I think if a repeat criminal is not showing any signs of reform than they shouldn’t be free.”