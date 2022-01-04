Brooklyn Burger King customers caught on video beating worker because their fast food wasn’t ready

They wanted it their way, right away.

A pair of angry Brooklyn Burger King customers were caught on video beating a worker because their fast food order didn’t come out fast enough, cops said Monday.

The burger beatdown happened at the fast food chain’s outlet on Linden Blvd. near Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville about 6:15 p.m. Dec. 4, cops said.

One of the customers leaped over the counter and grabbed the 22-year-old worker, holding him so both suspects could repeatedly punch him in the head and face, cops said. One of the suspects also flashed a knife, cops said.

The duo ran off toward Powell St., and medics treated the victim at the scene.

Cops are asking anyone with information about the attackers to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.