Brooklyn car thief who crippled NYPD detective will get 5 years for fleeing cops yet again

A Brooklyn man who got a light sentence for dragging and crippling an NYPD detective will be sentenced to five years behind bars for a separate car chase.

Justin Murrell, 20, was promised the half-decade jail stint by the judge in his Brooklyn Supreme Court case Monday after pleading guilty to assault for fleeing police trying to pull him over for speeding in May 2021. Murrell slammed into three parked cars during the ensuing chase.

After entering his plea, Murrell walked out of court only to be immediately arrested for leading Port Authority cops on a February car chase in a stolen car while out on bail for the 2021 case.

The two chases are eerily similar to the 2017 pursuit that left Detective Dalsh Veve paralyzed and unable to speak.

Veve was responding to a shots-fired call when he questioned Murrell near E. 53rd St. and Tilden Ave. on June 3, 2017. Murrell, then 15 years old, hit the gas, reaching up to 60 mph as he dragged Veve for two blocks.

Murrell was acquitted of attempted murder in that case, and was sentenced to no more than four years for an assault conviction. He was released in 2020.

But Murrell didn’t learn his lesson. Court papers for the May 2021 case allege the terror on the streets drove a stolen Honda Accord onto the sidewalk on Pennsylvania and Stanley Aves. in East New York while fleeing cops.

Pursuing officers then saw Murrell smash the vehicle into a Honda and two Nissans on Wyona St. and Riverdale Ave.

A few intersections away, Murrell slammed into an occupied Mitsubishi and a Chevrolet.

The driver and a passenger in the Mitsubishi were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Murrell was released on $25,000 bail after car chase, according to records. He then allegedly led cops on yet another high speed chase in a car stolen from Kennedy Airport on Feb. 16. Murrell was eventually linked to that car through surveillance video, prompting his arrest after entering his guilty plea.