Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alice Hutton
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;In May hundreds of people joined Daunte Wright&#39;s family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier. On Saturday the city voted through a police reform bill named after him&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

In May hundreds of people joined Daunte Wright's family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier. On Saturday the city voted through a police reform bill named after him

(AP)

A Minneapolis suburb, the scene of fatal police shootings of Black men, has voted through a police reform bill to overhaul public safety.

The city council of Brooklyn Center voted 4-1 on Saturday to pass the resolution which would reduce police powers as well as create an unarmed unit to respond to incidents involving medical, mental health, disability, social and behavioural issues.

The bill will be named after two men, Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers.

Mayor Mike Elliott said in a written statement posted on Facebook that the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Resolution was a “commitment to do better.”

He said: “This resolution -- which is a reflection of hours of community testimony over the past few weeks -- will transform our system so that police are not the only available response for everything. It creates a way to send civilian and community-based responses and also increases transparency, accountability, & community input.”

This is just the first step in a long road ahead -- but that is work that we as a city are ready to do with our community.On April 11, Daunte Wright, 20, was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a police officer in Brooklyn Center. Officer Kim Potter, 48, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after claiming she accidentally fired her gun, mistakenly grabbing it instead of her Taser. She has not yet entered a plea.

In 2019 Kobe Dimock Heisler, 21, was shot dead by officers who responded to a 911 call from his grandfather who was having trouble calming him down following an argument. Mr Heisler had a history of mental health problems and was on the autism spectrum.

No charges were filed against the officers.

After the vote Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mother, said that her son would still be alive if these measures were in place on April 11.

“I don’t wish this on anybody in the room, and in order for this to not happen, we need this resolution,” Ms Wright said.

Brooklyn Center is around ten miles from where George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

Mr Floyd’s death sparked global protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality. Chauvin was convicted of murder in April and is facing decades in prison.

The Brooklyn Center reforms will include a committee of experts to advise on how to take a public health-oriented approach to community safety, as well as an oversight committee for the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

There will be an unarmed community response team to assist with mental health and medical crises meaning that 911 calls of this nature would be rerouted away from the police department.

A “citation and summons” policy will be implemented to stop officers making arrests or searching vehicles during non-moving traffic violations.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the anti-racism non-profit, CAIR-MN, said: “It’s about saving lives and protecting the most vulnerable in our community, individuals who are dealing with mental health crises and their families and those who are poor in this city, work hard every day, and pulled over by police for no reasons.”

Read More

The Independent visits Heathrow ahead of international travel restarting

'Foot soldiers' of Birmingham to BLM: 'Keep on keeping on'

Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff deputies seen on video using a Taser on Black man who died in jail cell

    Jamal Sutherland, 31, was arrested on 4 January after a fight broke out at the psychiatric facility where he was receiving treatment

  • Man fatally shot, another in custody as police investigative homicide Sunday in Raytown

    The man was found dead in a vehicle, Raytown police said.

  • Donald Trump Bashes 2020 Presidential Election As 'Crime Of The Century'

    The former president once again claimed the election was stolen from him, and argued that political polling was rigged as well.

  • Fauci expects CDC to provide 'significant clarification' on specific mask guidance soon

    While most Americans seem happy to know they don't frequently need to wear a mask if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, there's still quite a bit of confusion about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's specific guidelines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CBS News' John Dickerson on Sunday that clarity is coming soon. What the CDC will do next, Fauci said, is issue "individual types of guidance" for mask-wearing protocols in, say, a workplace. "I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you're gonna start to see significant clarification of some of the actual understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking," Fauci said. Despite new, relaxed mask guidance for those vaccinated, lingering questions remain about what it means for the workplace and other settings. Anthony Fauci says there will soon be “significant clarification.” pic.twitter.com/erpddfiLuO — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 16, 2021 Meanwhile, CNN's Dana Bash asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky if she trusts people who are not vaccinated to wear masks (as recommended by the CDC) going forward, given that the new guidance will likely lead to a rollback of state and local mandates. Walensky's response was fairly candid — she said she thinks "the people who are not inclined to wear a mask were not inclined to wear a mask" before her agency updated its guidelines, anyway. "In terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves. You're protected if you're vaccinated, you're not if you're not vaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says after this week's new mask guidance for people who are vaccinated pic.twitter.com/WnHlQOJeZS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Liz Cheney says she regrets voting for Trump in 2020

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was ousted Wednesday as the third-highest ranking House Republican, told ABC's "This Week" that she regrets voting for former President Trump in 2020, although she could never have supported Biden. Why it matters: Cheney, voted out of House Republican leadership over her repeated condemnation of Trump and his unfounded claims of election fraud, plans to challenge the former president for ideological dominance of the GOP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Key exchange:KARL: "I mean, how could you not regret that vote, given what's happened?"CHENEY: "Yeah. I mean, look, I was never going to support Joe Biden, and I do regret the vote. I think that it was a vote based on policy, based on, sort of, substance and what I know in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country, but that I — I think it is fair to say I regret the vote."KARL: "If the Republican Party nominates Donald Trump in 2024, could you stay in a Republican Party that decides that he should be the nominee again?"CHENEY: "I will do everything that I can to make sure he's not the nominee and, you know, everything necessary to make sure that he never gets anywhere close to the Oval Office again."KARL: "But would you remain in the party if he were the nominee?"CHENEY: "I will not support him and will do everything I can to make sure that doesn't happen."What to watch: Cheney said she is focused on her re-election in Wyoming when asked what it would take for her to run for president. She said her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would like to see her run — adding with a laugh that "he's not objective." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney Says She 'Regrets The Vote' For Donald Trump

    The Wyoming Republican was ousted from her House leadership role for refusing to say the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

  • Clubhouse is being sued for trademark infringement by a sports networking site. Experts are divided on whether the case will succeed.

    Alpha Exploration Co., which launched the Clubhouse app last spring, has been sued for trademark infringement by a SBS Consulting Group in Arizona.

  • Trump’s blog crashes ‘after he makes more false claims about Arizona election fraud’

    ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ site went down on Saturday

  • Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full-Force’ After Horror Day for Palestinians

    Mohammed Salem/ReutersShortly after 42 people were killed in Gaza City on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address in which he vowed to continue launching airstrikes “full-force.”Airstrikes on a major downtown street in Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday razed three residential buildings and killed dozens in the space of just five minutes, Palestinian health officials said. Among them were 10 children and 16 women. At least 50 people were wounded, and rescue crews spent the day sifting through the rubble, pulling out some survivors.It was the single deadliest attack in Gaza since the last major war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers in 2014.Despite increasing pressure from foreign leaders to negotiate a ceasefire—particularly after the Israeli military destroyed a building that housed international media outlets on Saturday—Netanyahu said the bombings would go on.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’With his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, by his side as a show of unity, Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at “full-force” and will “take time.”Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Hamas, he said.He reiterated the military’s justification for the Saturday attack on media offices, claiming that the high-rise building that housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets also housed Hamas.It hosted an “intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization” which “plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” he said. “So it’s a perfectly legitimate target.”Israel has offered no evidence to back up that claim, but Netanyahu said on CBS’ Face The Nation that it shared “smoking gun” intelligence with the U.S. that showed Hamas was using the building.“We are targeting a terrorist organization that is targeting our civilians and hiding behind them, using them as human shields,” Netanyahu said.President Joe Biden nevertheless said in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday that attacks on the press were concerning. Al Jazeera was more blunt, calling it a “war crime.”Netanyahu said Israel would do “whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence... So it’ll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it’s not immediate.”In separate strikes in the town of Khan Younis on Sunday, the Israeli military bombed a home that purportedly belonged to a top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar.“Hamas made a serious and grave mistake and didn’t read us properly,” Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said in the Sunday television address, according to the Associated Press.‘Shocked and Horrified’: Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TVThe latest bout of violence in the Palestinian Territories broke out a week ago when Palestinians clashed with Israeli cops over heavy-handed tactics during Ramadan, including at the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.It has spilled into tit-fot-tat air strikes between Israel and Hamas that appear to be getting deadlier by the day.At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women. More than 1,230 people have been wounded.In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A TikToker transformed an abandoned Ikea cabinet into a $1,400 brand-name dupe - and the video of how she did it has been viewed 2 million times

    Christina Clericuzio, 24, flips furniture she finds on Facebook marketplace or on the side of the road into expensive-looking brand-name dupes.

  • More than 86 arrests made in 24 hours in 'Go Topless Jeep weekend'

    Most of the arrests made were misdemeanors of public intoxication, with nine DWI arrests included, authorities say.

  • Why is violence flaring up in Israel and Gaza?

    There has not been such a severe escalation of violence in the region since the Israel-Gaza war in 2014. Here's a look at why it's happening.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Liz Cheney vs. Donald Trump: Martha Raddatz talks to Wyoming voters

    "I know the vast majority of people in the state of Wyoming are not happy with her decision," a Wyoming voter tells Martha Raddatz.

  • Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck a multi-storey building "which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization".

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

  • Rombauer upsets Medina Spirit to win Preakness

    Rombauer came from behind to upset Kentucky Derby-winner Medina Spirit to win the Preakness on Saturday, spoiling the latter's chances of capturing horse racing's Triple Crown. Rombauer's odds were 11-1. Watch Rombauer's run to victory at the #Preakness: pic.twitter.com/MWiesOp7Rc — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 15, 2021 Medina Spirit, aside from winning the first leg of the Triple Crown and entering the Preakness as the favorite, was the center of attention Saturday because he failed a post-Derby drug test. While the horse was cleared to run at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course after passing multiple pre-race drug tests, skepticism surrounded his trainer, Bob Baffert. Ultimately, Medina Spirit finished in third behind Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon, who had 3-1 odds. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Biden calls Netanyahu and Abbas as anger grows at Israel over airstrike on journalists’ tower

    UN Security Council will discuss crisis on Sunday

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.