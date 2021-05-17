  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trial for Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter in shooting of Daunte Wright could start in December; city OKs sweeping changes in policing

John Bacon and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The case against a white, former police officer who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center will proceed with a trial starting as early as December, a judge ruled Monday.

Kim Potter, a decorated, 26-year police veteran, resigned days after shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright last month. The tragedy occurred a few miles from where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin less than a year earlier, and it took place days before Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The shooting touched off days of angry protests and prompted sweeping policing changes in the community.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned the same day Potter did, called Wright's shooting "accidental" and said Potter apparently meant to fire her Taser.

Body camera video shows another officer begin to arrest Wright on a warrant for his failure to appear in court on unrelated charges. Potter’s body camera shows Wright flee to his car as Potter pulls out her handgun and yells, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Potter fires her weapon and says “Holy (expletive)! I shot him."

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. On Monday, she appeared with her attorney, Early Gray, in court via Zoom for a procedural hearing to determine whether there was cause for the case to proceed.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu ruled the case would proceed and said the trial could begin as early as Dec. 6, though prosecutors noted it is early in the case and that date might need to change.

"I think it's to the benefit of everyone to try to expedite this case and try to come to a resolution or trial as quickly as reasonably possible," Chu said, noting a series of deadlines for discovery and other motions.

Chu started the hearing by acknowledging Wright's family and friends were attending via videoconference and said she wanted to "extend my condolences."

The hearing concluded with Imran Ali, one of the prosecutors, noting he filed a motion to allow visual and audio coverage of the high-profile trial – a request that was immediately objected to by Potter's attorney.

Hennepin County allowed cameras in the courtroom for proceedings surrounding the Chauvin case. But both parties typically must agree for a judge to allow cameras and recordings, according to KARE 11, the local NBC affiliate.

Meanwhile, the case and others like it have already had a ripple effect on the community. Brooklyn Center's City Council on Saturday approved a series of changes. Unarmed civilians will enforce nonmoving traffic violations, and arrests on low-level offenses will be dropped in favor of citations.

Service file reveals commendations, reprimands for Kim Potter

A new Community Response Department will respond to all incidents in which a city resident has a medical, mental health, disability-related, or other behavioral or social need. The department will include trained medical and mental health professionals, social workers, or other expert staff and volunteers. A dispatch system will route "appropriate calls to the Community Response Department and not to the Police Department."

"It is time for real, structural, transformative change," Mayor Mike Elliott, the city's first Black mayor, said. "We have the ability to start creating that change now. And with this resolution, we are doing just that."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota lauded the changes as a "model for our state and nation."

"It's the most comprehensive package of transformational measures in the country," the group said in a statement.

Potter said in a resignation letter that she had “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community.”

Potter, a union leader and instructor, was a decorated officer. She received a chief's commendation in 2007 for her handling of a “suicidal homicidal suspect” and his 2-year-old daughter. A copy of the commendation said: “Your actions assisted in the safe release of the child and the apprehension of the suspect without incident.”

Despair is real among Black, brown Americans as police 'mistakes' persist

Other commendations were for recovering a company's stolen computer in 2008; helping recover a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in 2006; helping locate and arrest two bail-jumpers from Mississippi in 2006; and tracking down suspects in a home invasion robbery in 1998.

One note of praise for Potter in 2006 was based mainly on a citizen who called the department that year, praising her and three other officers for “how professionally they conducted themselves during a high-risk stop and not like what he sees on the T.V. show COPS,” according to the chief's notes of the call.

But some Brooklyn Center residents say her decision to pull Wright over was another example of law enforcement targeting Black men for traffic violations. Marquita Butler, a member of the City Council, said numerous Black men, including her own brother, complained to her that police had racially profiled them.

Elliott said he wants to establish a closer connection between the community and the police. He pointed out that among the city’s roughly 50 police officers, “very few” are people of color and none live in Brooklyn Center.

"I am grateful to our community who showed up, spoke out, and advocated for what we need to ensure everyone in Brooklyn Center feels safe," Elliott said.

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Kim Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota.
Kim Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter's trial could start in December

Recommended Stories

  • Former Minnesota police officer to go on trial on Dec. 6 for shooting Daunte Wright

    The white Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis last month will go on trial beginning on Dec. 6, a state judge ruled on Monday. Kimberly Potter, 48, was captured on her colleagues' body-worn camera attempting to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant in the suburban city of Brooklyn Center on April 11 after pulling him over because he had an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. The video shows Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, shouting "Taser!" while pointing her handgun at Wright, who was attempting to get back behind the steering wheel.

  • A judge supported the charge against former officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright

    The former Brooklyn Center officer appeared at a probable cause hearing over Zoom. A judge ruled her trial on a manslaughter charge may proceed.

  • Daunte Wright shooting: Police officer Kim Potter to get fast-tracked trial over deadly shooting

    Judge wants December trial over killing of Black motorist during traffic stop

  • Idris Elba Thriller ‘Beast’ About Killer Lion Set for August 2022 Release

    Idris Elba will fight for his survival against the King of the Jungle in his new movie “Beast,” set for release next summer. Universal has set an August 19, 2022 release for “Beast,” which is directed by Baltasar Kormákur and finds Elba on a trip to South Africa, only for he and his two teenage daughters to be hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savanna has but one apex predator. And it’s got a dope tagline too: Sometimes the rustle in the bushes actually is a monster. Idris Elba in “Beast” plays Dr. Nate Samuels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa where he first met his wife on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. Ryan Engle (“Rampage,” “Non-Stop”) wrote the script, and “Beast” is produced by Will Packer and James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. The film’s executive producers are Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew. Kormákur is the Icelandic director of “Contraband,” “The Oath,” “Everest” and “Adrift.” Elba most recently starred in the Netflix drama “Concrete Cowboy” and will next be seen in “The Suicide Squad” and “The Harder They Fall,” and he’ll also be seen in George Miller’s next film “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” Read original story Idris Elba Thriller ‘Beast’ About Killer Lion Set for August 2022 Release At TheWrap

  • Police accused of 'criminalising' food delivery riders by stopping 48 bikes in 90 minutes

    Officers seized two mopeds for no insurance, while three riders were reported for various offences.

  • Hulu Won’t Be Knocked Out Of The Ring On Mike Tyson Biopic ‘Iron Mike’ Despite Punches Thrown By Boxer

    Hulu is standing firm with its Mike Tyson biopic series despite a few jabs from the former world champion boxer. In February, the streamer revealed it had ordered eight-episode series Iron Mike from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie with Margot Robbie exec producing and Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist set as showrunner and exec producer. The series is […]

  • Domestic violence shootings affect more than just partners

    The murderous wrath of a scorned boyfriend in Colorado Springs, Colorado, recently had deadly consequences for his girlfriend and her family, police said. The devastating May 9 attack, which unfolded on Mother's Day while the man's girlfriend and family were celebrating a birthday, served as a sobering reminder of the inextricable link between domestic violence and gun homicides -- and the ripple effect it has upon the innocent lives nearby. Domestic violence played a role in 54% of mass shootings in the U.S. between 2009 and 2018, according to Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control.

  • Video captures moment armed police chase thousands of Moroccan migrants who swam to Spanish enclave

    In video clips, police can be seen trying to round up migrants as thousands emerged from the sea, climbed rocks and scaled a border fence to enter the Spanish territory.

  • Derek Chauvin's lawyer denied that he leaked information about a rejected plea deal to The New York Times

    Eric Nelson wrote in a March affidavit that while he received emails from a New York Times reporter, he didn't dish about the Chauvin case.

  • A go-kart race devolved into chaos after a slippery track sent a dozen karts careering into the barriers

    Rainy conditions made it impossible for the young drivers in the FIA Karting European Championship race to keep their karts on the track.

  • Serial Entrepreneur Deep Patel on How to Build a Successful Brand

    Deep Patel has achieved more as a 22-year-old than many people do in their entire lives. He’s never raised a dollar from investors, but he’s already started multiple businesses. At 17, he wrote a book named one of the best for entrepreneurs. Patel’s latest company, Penguin, is a direct-to-consumer CBD brand. Since launching in October […]

  • Don't overreact to the N-word. Banishing it won't end racism. We have real work to do.

    The crusade to blast the N-word out of literature, music, legal opinions and newspapers is a misplaced effort to undo years of racism. It won't work.

  • The US is studying how COVID-19 vaccines work in people with suppressed immune systems - after research suggested they develop fewer antibodies from the shots

    People with immune disorders were excluded from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. It's unclear if vaccines are effective for people in this group.

  • Nasa leads push for electric planes in next frontier of cutting emissions

    Flying on batteries presents major technological challenges but companies will be demonstrating their best efforts over the next year in California Technicians work on Nasa’s first all-electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell, at the Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, in California. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters Over the next year, at a research site on the fringes of the Mojave desert in California, Nasa will hunt for a breakthrough against one of the climate crisis’s most stubborn challenges – how to eliminate carbon pollution from aviation via a new generation of electric airplanes. Prodded by Joe Biden’s quest to slash the US’s planet-heating emissions to net zero, Nasa is corralling companies to demonstrate improved ways to power aircraft via batteries rather than jet fuel, with the aim of phasing in electric flights for Americans within the next 15 years. The demonstration tests of electric propulsion will be overseen by Nasa’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, located north of Los Angeles, the site of several previous landmarks such as the first crewed plane to break the speed of sound. Breakthroughs of similar importance can be made to tackle the growing, and unsolved, problem of how to curb planet-heating gases belched out by the tangle of commercial flights that crisscross the world. Electric planes may be, finally, getting ready to take off. “Industry used to scoff at the idea of electric planes but that’s no longer the case, they are very interested in this,” said Jim Heidmann, manager of advanced air transport technology at Nasa’s Glenn Research Center, which operates an electric flight test facility near Cleveland, Ohio. Nasa has been working on electric planes for the past decade, grappling with laws of physics that haven’t dogged the mainstream adoption of electric cars. Currently, to power a 737-size jet with electricity would require a battery the size of the plane itself. “That’s just not feasible, it would be too heavy to take off, let alone fly,” Heidmann said. “Weight is quite a bit more important for planes than cars.” A long, international flight on a large plane may have to rely upon a hybrid model of battery and jet fuel, a sort of Prius of the skies, but advances in lithium-ion battery technology and other components are also leading to the development of smaller, propellor-driven electric aircraft that are now coming to fruition. Nasa has created the X-57, an experimental two-seater electric plane it expects will have a range of about 100 miles and a cruising speed of 172mph. Private companies, meanwhile, are eyeing smaller regional flights of up to 500 miles as a first step. Last summer, a modified Cessna that can carry nine passengers made a successful 30-minute flight in Washington state, a journey that was more cost effective, as well as cleaner and quieter, than if it had run on aviation fuel, according to AeroTEC and magniX, the companies behind the feat. “Initially we will get to planes carrying up to 20 people, while the technology Nasa is working on will stretch that perhaps to planes with 100 people,” said Kevin Noertker, co-founder of Ampaire, a California-based firm recently acquired by SurfAir Mobility, another aviation company, that has run tests of a six-seater electric plane in Hawaii and plans to further try out its technology in the UK later this year. “For that regional aviation, commuter planes, it’s a no-brainer. I think by the early 2030s we’ll be able to deliver electrified planes that are larger and higher-performance and for the very big planes, some sort of hybrid.” What is claimed to be the world’s first commercial electric airplane – a 62-year-old, six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver seaplane retrofitted with a 750hp electric magni500 propulsion system – flies in Vancouver, Canada, in 2019. Photograph: Harbour Air Group/EPA Noertker said technology improvements and the push from the Biden administration to electrify transportation is “tremendously exciting”. He added: “This is a transformational moment in the aviation industry, it’s an inflection point,” he said. But significant barriers remain. Jet fuel is still far more energy-dense than batteries, meaning the technology isn’t yet ready for universal adoption. There are other issues, too – aviation regulations aren’t geared towards electric planes, airlines produce thousands rather than millions of units unlike the car industry and there is a certain level of public nervousness about being propelled into the skies by avant-garde technology. But airlines are coming under increasing pressure to cut emissions in order to address the climate crisis, particularly given the shift to clean energy already under way in the power sector and other modes of transportation. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly hit the industry, airlines around the world carried a record 4.3 billion passengers, with carbon dioxide emissions leaping 33% in the six years to 2019. The airline industry accounts for about 2% of global emissions but this share is set to increase as flights rebound and other sectors start embracing renewable energy. Researchers have warned that air travel could eat up as much as a quarter of the “carbon budget” the world has left to avoid global heating of more than 1.5C, a point at which civilization will face punishing climate disasters. Various airlines have promised to cut their emissions to net zero by 2050 but none can yet vow this will be through ditching jet fuel and going electric. Other avenues being looked at include hydrogen-based fuels, carbon “offsets” where forests and other carbon-rich sites are protected or an ethanol-based fuel derived from the gut bacteria found in rabbits, which has been touted by the Virgin Atlantic founder, Sir Richard Branson. A combination of different approaches may prove the way forward. “Many of the airlines are on the sidelines looking at what we are doing and it’s our goal to go as fast as possible to get them those solutions,” said Noertker. “This has already caught the public attention – just look at the rise of flight shaming, or France cutting short-haul flights where you can take the train instead. Call me an optimist, but coming out of this pandemic things will be shaken up and the industry will be more accepting of this technology. Things are going to change.”

  • Emma Watson breaks social media silence over engagement rumours

    Reports have been circulating that she's engaged to Leo Robinton

  • A college closed, upending one veteran’s life. Two years later, he’s still rebuilding.

    Colleges are supposed to elevate their students' lives. When they close without warning, they can drag their students down too.

  • Jimmy Fallon Rebooting Classic Game Show ‘Password’ For NBC

    NBC has greenlit a reboot of 1960s game show Password with Jimmy Fallon. The network has given a series order to the project from Fremantle, which was recently taken out to market. Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, revealed the news during NBCU’s upfronts presentation earlier Monday. She revealed it was one […]

  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Nathalie Emmanuel And Garrett Hedlund To Star In Screen Gems’ Horror Pic ‘The Bride’

    EXCLUSIVE: Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund are set to star in The Bride, a Screen Gems horror thriller to be directed by Jessica M. Thompson. Blair Butler wrote the original script, based on her pitch, with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone is producing. Inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the pic is a contemporary horror thriller […]

  • Morris Chestnut to Star Opposite Yaya DaCosta on Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’

    Morris Chestnut has been cast as the male lead on Fox’s “Our Kind of People,” starring opposite Yaya DaCosta, TheWrap has learned. The series, which will air during the 2021-2022 season, follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside down and shake up the community forever. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the new Fox series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Chestnut will play Raymond Dupont, a “powerful man, raised in wealth, [with] Obama swag and presence.” He is a top executive at a food conglomerate, but he has been struggling to revive the company after his white business partner Jack almost tanked the firm through mismanagement. A conscientious father, he is the soft place to land for his daughter, Leah Franklin Dupont, the social arbiter who rules the roost on the island. But ignores his son Quincy’s ambitions to become a professional basketball player, something that puts him at sad odds with his son. The drama hails from “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels and Karin Gist. Gist, whose credits include Daniels’ Fox musical drama “Star” and ABCs “Mixed-ish,” is writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Daniels and Marc Velez for Lee Daniels Entertainment, Pam Williams and Claire Brown for The Gist Of It Productions, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate and Montrel McKay. Read original story Morris Chestnut to Star Opposite Yaya DaCosta on Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ At TheWrap

  • South Korean Minister Chung Discusses Gender Issues

    May.18 -- South Korea’s gender equality minister wants to end the rhetoric that stokes hate and unhealthy debate after a presidential hopeful set off a social media storm when he suggested women should be subject to mandatory military service. Chung Young-ai, who leads the Gender Equality and Family Ministry,&nbsp;discusses the debate on women serving in military, widening gender pay gap during the pandemic, and the problems of low fertility rate, in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg.