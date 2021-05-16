Brooklyn Center passes sweeping police reform package

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Mannix, Star Tribune
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Brooklyn Center City Council voted 4-1 Saturday to pass a package of sweeping reforms to its public safety system — what the city's mayor called "a new north star" for policing — one month after an officer fatally shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop.

The proposals will remake the city's police force with more independent oversight, prohibit arrests for low-level offenses and use unarmed civilians to handle minor traffic violations. The reforms also will make a new city department to oversee public safety.

"[It] will establish a new north star for our community, one that will keep all of us safe," said Mayor Mike Elliott, who introduced a version of the reforms last week. "It says that we, as your elected leaders, are committing ourselves. And that you can hold us accountable for achieving those goals."

Council Members Marquita Butler, April Graves and Dan Ryan joined Elliott in voting for the resolution. Council Member Kris Lawrence-Anderson was the sole no vote. She was not present but said over Zoom that the council hadn't taken enough time on the proposal.

The three-hour meeting included testimony from the families of Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, two men who were killed by Brooklyn Center police and whose stories have pressured politicians into seeking changes.

"Thirty-four days ago, our son, on April 11th, was murdered," said Katie Wright, Daunte's mother. "I truly believe if this was implemented prior to April 11, our son would still be with us today."

Former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. The killing ignited a week of sustained protests outside the police station and a backlash against minor traffic stops — or pretext stops — that disproportionately affect drivers of color.

Law enforcement officials have criticized Elliott's proposals, especially the idea of unarmed people making traffic stops. The mayor failed to consult the Law Enforcement Labor Services police union before introducing the reforms, said Jim Mortenson, executive director of the 6,400-member union. No police officers spoke publicly at the meeting Saturday.

The action will create a Community Safety and Violence Prevention office, which would oversee the city's police, fire and two new city departments: traffic enforcement and community response.

It also resolves to create a committee, which would include residents who have been detained by Brooklyn Center police, to review and make recommendations on such matters as police response to protests and the collective-bargaining agreement between the city and police.

The resolution will direct the city manager to implement a policy requiring officers to issue citations by mail, rather than arrests, for non-moving traffic infractions and non-felony offenses and warrants, unless required by law.

"It is time," said Butler. "We've been talking about these reforms for quite a while, more specifically since last June, after the death of George Floyd. And we didn't have as much urgency around it as we probably should have."

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar sent prepared remarks to the City Council supporting the reforms. "Let's get this done," she said in the remarks. "We owe it to Daunte."

Dozens of citizens spoke at the meeting. One resident said she was concerned about the rise in violence and that street crime that gave her reason to fear for her safety. She said she supports change, but not at the expense of police.

Another said she would like to be part of the oversight committee but feared her voice would not be welcome as a white conservative woman.

In one tense moment, a man said he didn't agree with having unarmed people pull over drivers. He then turned to Wright and said: "Your son was killed, not because of a traffic stop in my mind. But because he had warrants."

The crowd booed, drowning out his comments. "You're being disrespectful!" they shouted. A group moved the man away from the podium, and Elliott apologized to Wright on behalf of the man, who didn't give his name.

Several Black residents spoke about being racially profiled, or of turning on the news and seeing a story about a police officer shooting someone and fearing the victim was a family member.

"The changes we're talking about will take a while. And we have no more time to wait," said Amity Dimock, the mother of Dimock-Heisler. "Please, please — and we will work with you every step of the way — but please do this. Please vote yes."

Brooklyn Center officers shot Dimock-Heisler six times in 2019 after responding to a mental health call. Dimock-Heisler's grandfather called police after Dimock-Heisler, who had autism, had grabbed a knife, and he feared his grandson might hurt himself.

Dimock has been instrumental in convincing lawmakers to change laws at the Capitol, including mandating autism training for police officers across Minnesota. Dimock said she believed her son may be alive if the changes had been in place then.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's 'Invincible' showrunner on the superhero TV landscape and his ideas for potential spinoffs

    Amazon renewed "Invincible" for seasons two and three before the season-one finale even debuted last month.

  • Venezuela's Maduro says Citgo is key point in opposition dialogue

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the opposition's continued control of Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo would be a key point in any eventual dialogue with opponents to resolve the country's longstanding political crisis. Maduro earlier this week said he was willing to sit down with opposition leader Juan Guaido with the involvement of the Norwegian government or other mediators, after Guaido floated the idea of the progressive relaxation of U.S. sanctions to incentivize the government to hold free and fair elections. In a state television address, Maduro said the first point of discussion in any dialogue would be for the opposition to "renounce the path of coups, interventionism and to call for invasions of our country."

  • 'U.S. Welcome Patrol': how some border agents are struggling with Biden's policy shift

    Some U.S. border patrol agents are so frustrated with President Joe Biden's more liberal border policies that they are considering early retirement, while other disgruntled colleagues are buying unofficial coins that say 'U.S. Welcome Patrol.' Since Biden took office, border apprehensions have risen sharply. Some of that frustration is coalescing into opposition to Biden's pick to lead the border patrol's parent agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

  • Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Returning For 'Enola Holmes' Sequel at Netflix | THR News

    The game is afoot again as Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have reunited for a sequel to 'Enola Holmes.'

  • Mom Raised Thousands for Daughter’s ‘Terminal Illness.’ But It Was All Fake, Officials Say.

    FacebookFor the past three years, 11-year-old Rylee Abbuhl had been working with a counselor to “process her own death” after being repeatedly told she had an incurable medical condition that could cause her central nervous system to fail.While grappling with the reality that she could never play college softball for Notre Dame or enter high school, Rylee was also capturing national attention.Her plight earned her and her mom tickets to Sea World, made her the guest of honor at a Texas A&M softball game, and raised thousands of dollars.“At this point, the doctors are focused on Rylees quality of life versus quantity of life. To meet Rylee in any setting is to love her, she is a friend to all and her sense of humor will have you laughing until it hurts,” a GoFundMe titled “calling all Rylee’s Warriors” states. “Unfortunately, Rylees health continues to decline and although she continues to fight this courageous fight she not only needs prayers but she needs her mom. Please help show your support.”But local authorities in Canton, Ohio revealed this week that Rylee is not sick—and her mother, Lindsey Abbuhl, made it all up to fund trips, their house, and other expenses for years.U.S. Marshal Framed Ex-GF as Rape Predator, Had Her Jailed for Months: Docs“There is no evidence to support [the] mother’s claim that Rylee is terminally ill,” says a neglect and abuse complaint, filed in Family Court this week by the Stark County Division of Children Services and obtained by the Canton Repository. The complaint noted that a medical professional reviewed all of Rylee’s medical records and found no illness.The shock revelation prompted the Stark County Sheriff’s Office to remove Rylee from her mother’s home and open an investigation into allegations Abbuhl used her daughter for personal gain.After temporarily placing Rylee with a family friend, a Stark County Family Court Judge on Friday placed her with her dad, Jamie Abbuhl, who had been increasingly concerned about his ex-wife’s claims about their daughter. Lindsey Abbuhl, 34, has not been charged with any crime.“If she needed my heart, I’d give it to her today,” Jamie Abbuhl told the Repository. “As far as her going to die... no.”Abbuhl did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday.News reports show Rylee received national attention for her illness, including a personalized video message from pro softballers like Sierra Romero. In a March 1 interview with News Talk 1480 WHBC, Abbuhl said that 25 colleges and universities had reached out to Rylee to show their support.The most amazing young woman we’ve ever met! Rylee Abbuhl!! pic.twitter.com/2qMq1DxYqx— Walsh Softball (@WalshUSoftball) February 26, 2021 She even threw the first pitch for a Feb. 16 rival game between Walsh University and Malone University after meeting team members and coaches.The opportunity to pitch—which Rylee told FOX 8 was her “favorite part” of the game—was especially meaningful since she was apparently forced to stop playing last year as her condition supposedly worsened.“Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition. So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore,” her mom told FOX 8.The same day, Abbuhl told the Repository her daughter had “two months” to live, according to the outlet.Abbuhl often posted on social media about her daughter’s illness—and fundraisers to help cover expenses. In several posts, she mentions hospital stays with Rylee.“I’m looking for a place for a party, that doesn't have restrictions [on] the amount of people due to covid. We want to make Rylee's birthday party super special this year - and need room to have all of her family, friends, and supporters there,” Abbuhl wrote in a February 28 Facebook post.About a month later, Abbul posted about a “Rylee Warriors” youth softball “benefit” tournament that took place between April 30 and May 2. “All proceeds will be going to Rylee Abbuhl and her family for medical and living expenses,” the post said.According to the Repository, the neglect and abuse complaint stated that, despite Abbuhl’s insistence her daughter was sick, Rylee’s counselor found out this year that the girl was healthy.“[Lindsey Abbuhl] also told the counselor, who is going on maternity leave, that Rylee may not be alive when the counselor returns," the complaint states.The Repository added that they had received several questions about Rylee’s illness from readers. They asked Abbuhl for the girl’s medical records but were denied. Abbuhl also previously told the Repository that she had former friends who were trying to cast doubt on her daughter’s illness to disparage them.“She has a whole team of doctors [at Akron Children’s Hospital] working on her,” Abbuhl previously told the outlet, adding that the root of Rylee’s illness was unknown. “That’s sad people have to cause drama. Rylee sits in during her [doctor] appointments; she knows what’s happening to her. So calling me a liar is calling her a liar.”Abbuhl also detailed Rylee’s illness to News Talk 1480 WHBC, stating that Rylee started having medical issues “four years ago” and began seeing a neurologist two years later to look at her issues “as a whole.” Abbuhl said that after countless MRIs, CT scans, and speed studies, doctors discovered that “Rylee’s central nervous system does not work correctly.”When authorities confronted Abbuhl on Thursday, she allegedly denied making up her daughter’s medical condition. After that, authorities immediately removed Rylee for her own safety, the Repository reported.Rylee will now stay with her father until a hearing next month. Lindsey had been awarded sole custody following her 2017 divorce but Stark County Family Court Judge Rosemarie Hall on Friday had to supersede the custody agreement.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Columbus reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

    Ohio’s capital city will pay a $10 million settlement for the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone, the Columbus city attorney announced Friday. Hill, 47, was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone.

  • Retailers set for earnings stage after inflation-sparked market turbulence

    Earnings reports from major retailers will be in focus next week after the U.S. stock market suffered one of its biggest pullbacks in months, with investors looking for clues on the pace of inflation and consumer spending and whether companies can sustain their strong earnings momentum. The S&P 500 fell 4% from Monday through Wednesday, the biggest three-day swoon for the benchmark index since late October, after several months of largely calm and steady increases to record highs, although it partially rebounded at the end of the week. Investors are zeroing in on inflationary concerns as the potential spark for greater turbulence after data showed consumer prices rose in April by the most in about 12 years.

  • UK fraud agency probes Liberty Steel owner's Greensill links

    The business empire of Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta, including its financing arrangements with bankrupt Greensill Capital U.K., is being investigated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office, the agency said Friday. The SFO said in a statement that it is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering within Gupta Family Group Alliance, including links to Greensill, the supply chain finance firm that went bankrupt earlier this year. Because this is an active investigation, the agency said it won't be providing any further comment on its probe.

  • The Weekly Covet: What's In Our Shopping Carts

    From the perfect pair of Mary Janes to a new sundress, and maybe even a high-tech pot for plants, here's what to shop this weekend.

  • GOP Arizona County Chair Slams Twisted Republican Recount As 'Dangerous'

    And a county election official ripped Donald Trump as “unhinged” for parroting false complaints about the ballots.

  • Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? The data is on this map.

    In the first week in May, 922 crimes were recorded in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map that was created with police department data.

  • ‘Defending,’ not defunding: Little announces hazard pay bonuses for Idaho State Police

    The governor said the funds from the CARES Act are part of an effort to reward those who “serve and protect,” according to a news release.

  • George Floyd's family holds concert to mark 1 year since his death

    It's been one year since the death of Houston-native George Floyd, and here's how his foundation plans to honor him in his hometown.

  • Democrat moves to censure three GOP lawmakers he says are 'rewriting history' in Jan. 6 attack

    During a hearing, a Georgia Republican said the events of Jan. 6 were “not an insurrection” and likened the day to a "normal tourist visit."

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

    Turkey’s interior ministry on Sunday lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involved curfews on weeknights and weekends.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.