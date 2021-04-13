Cop who fatally shot Daunte Wright was a 26-year department veteran

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Police on Monday identified the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a weekend traffic stop near Minneapolis as Kim Potter.

Details: Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, the The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said in an emailed statement.

  • The BCA said she's on standard administrative leave, but would not disclose any further details, citing the active investigation into Wright's death.

The big picture: Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Sunday in Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

  • Police said earlier the officer had inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a Taser.

  • The Hennepin County medical examiner has said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

