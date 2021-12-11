Brooklyn Center's complicated path to police reform

A Minneapolis suburb's effort to overhaul its approach to public safety after George Floyd's murder and the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright capture the challenges the movement faces in swiftly enacting major change.

Why it matters: If activist pressure to revamp policing could succeed anywhere, you'd think it would be Brooklyn Center, a diverse and solidly blue suburb about 10 miles from where Floyd was murdered.

The big picture: After Wright was killed, local leaders and activists embraced national calls to make cities less reliant on police officers by shifting responsibilities like responding to mental health crises and traffic enforcement to unarmed staff.

But eight months later, after heated debate, the Brooklyn Center City Council passed a scaled-back budget resolution that some reform proponents say could hinder their efforts to fully implement the initiatives next year.

"I don’t want my son’s name on a resolution that is not going to be effective," Daunte's mother, Katie, said this week.

Flashback: Wright was fatally shot by then-officer Kim Potter after he was pulled over for expired tags on April 11.

Attorneys for Potter, who is currently on trial for manslaughter charges, say she meant to grab her taser as Wright tried to flee an attempt to take him into custody for an unrelated arrest warrant.

The 20-year-old's death, which occurred as the Derek Chauvin trial reignited community tensions in neighboring Minneapolis, sparked days of protests and calls to ban traffic stops for minor offenses.

In the weeks following, Mayor Mike Elliott pledged bold action. He successfully pushed for the removal of both the police chief and the city manager over their opposition to immediately firing Potter.

In May, the City Council passed a resolution to create new departments for community safety and violence prevention, including divisions of unarmed professionals to respond to medical and mental health calls and non-moving traffic violations.

The catch: Brooklyn Center needed cash for the overhaul. The city manager warned in September that the full plan was "not fiscally possible" in the near term.

In November, with a budget deadline looming, Elliott proposed that the city pay for the plan by cutting $1.2 million from the police department, eliminating 14 vacant positions from the authorized force of 49 officers.

The response: Concerns about crime and growing response times as more officers left the department this year fueled criticism from police and some members of the City Council and the public.

Brian Peters, a former Brooklyn Center police commander who now serves as executive director of the state's largest police association, said diverting funding "seeks to appease extremists at the expense of everyone else."

What happened: On Dec. 6, the City Council approved a compromise to freeze just three open police positions and raise lodging taxes to pay for the plan.

Elliott says the final budget leaves the city hundreds of thousands of dollars short of what's needed to fully fund the new divisions.

As a result, some key elements, including the 24/7 availability of mental health responders, will be scaled back, he said.

What's next: The goal is to have the new divisions up and running by mid-2022. Supporters say they'll work to secure more funding.

"Our commitment to fully implementing this resolution is stern — it's resolute," Elliott told Axios.

Michelle Gross, a longtime local activist on police accountability, said the agreement is "not quite enough but it gives them a healthy start." Community reaction to the pilot programs and whether Brooklyn Center lawmakers allocate more cash in the 2023 budget will be even bigger tests, she added.

The bottom line: The saga in Brooklyn Center illustrates the challenge local leaders face in balancing calls for reform and public safety concerns, especially when confronted with the reality of tight municipal budgets.

