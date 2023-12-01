Brooklyn Children’s Museum names first Black CEO

Atiba Edwards will serve as the first Black CEO of the 125-year-old museum.

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum, a staple of the Crown Heights neighborhood in New York’s Brooklyn borough, has a new chief executive officer.

Atiba Edwards, who’s been part of the organization since 2019, will serve as the first Black CEO of the institution in its 125-year history. He previously served as the chief operating officer.

According to a press statement by the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, in his role as COO, he oversaw many aspects of the museum, including budget management, rebranding efforts and the launch of several new initiatives, including a mini-golf course and the ArtRink exhibition.

Atiba Edwards has been named the first Black CEO of the historic Brooklyn Children’s Museum. (Photo courtesy of Brooklyn Children’s Museum)

“I am deeply honored and excited to assume the role of President and CEO at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum,” Edwards said in the press statement. “This institution holds a special place in the hearts of families and children in Brooklyn and beyond. BCM is a place I grew up coming to with my family during my childhood years.”

Edwards was raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and his family is originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the Brooklyn Paper.

“Building upon that foundation of beautiful memories to ensure that many people across Brooklyn and across the city and even further know we are an institution that they should add to their list when they are in town,” he told the Brooklyn Paper. “Just spending some time at this place to see that curiosity helps spark the future.”

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum, which opened in 1899, was the first children’s museum ever built in the country. For decades it’s been a major destination for children and their families to experience visual arts, science exhibits, culture and music.

“Atiba Edwards brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role” as president and CEO of the museum,” New York State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said in the press statement. “His leadership will undoubtedly propel the museum to new heights, ensuring a vibrant and educational space for our community’s young minds to flourish.”

