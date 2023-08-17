Brooklyn cops shoot, wound armed suspect; second NYPD-involved shooting in two days

Police shot an armed man in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A police bullet hit the armed man in the leg just after 3 p.m. as he was fleeing cops during a stop near E. 95th St. and Clarkson Ave. in East Flatbush.

The injured man was taken to Kings County Hospital where he’s expected to recover.

Cops recovered a gun at the scene. No officers were injured.

Details of the confrontation have yet to develop.

This is the second police-involved shooting in as many days.

Police traded shots with an armed man in the Bronx shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to cops.

In that incident, officers confronted three men near E. 167th St. and Union Ave. in Longwood, prompting two of the men to flee in opposite directions with two officers chasing them on foot.

One of the fleeing suspects fired a round at the pursuing officer who retired fire, according to cops.

No one was struck, police said. Two of the suspects were arrested, but the gunman got away.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.