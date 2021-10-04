Brooklyn dad fatally shot in own building survived shooting at his home earlier this year

A young Brooklyn dad gunned down in the lobby of his apartment building survived another gunshot attack at the very same spot earlier this year, his heartbroken family said Sunday.

Jorge Sanango, 21, was shot execution-style in his Sunset Park building at 46th. St near Fifth Ave. around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

His adored 5-year-old daughter Alison came across the bloody scene before her father was rushed by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. The day before his slaying, Sanango had learned his wife was pregnant with their second child.

“I really miss him,” said Alison, who said her favorite memory of her father was when he’d bring her Chick Fil-A to eat in the car.

“We go to the playground,” the little girl said, recounting the times she and her dad shared. “And we go home and eat something. ... He would put on a movie when I go to sleep, and he give me popcorn.”

As she looked at a memorial picture of her dad, a teary-eyed Alison traced the angel wings in the background, and remarked: “He has wings like a bird. He’s flying.”

Sanango had just come back from a grocery run and was getting ready to prepare dinner for his family when he was killed, said his sister Jenny Sanango, 20.

“He left the groceries inside the house. Five minutes later, you just hear the gunshot,” Jenny said. “He wasn’t looking for problems. He was minding his business.”

Sanango was also shot at his building June 11 — surviving the wounds from that attack, but becoming wary about leaving his home alone, fearful he remained a target, according to his family.

“They knew he was the strongest out here, they were scared for their lives,” Jenny said. “He got shot two times [on June 11], one went though his chest and the other one went through his lungs. He was slowly getting better, but he was suffering a lot. ... It was just three months ago that they tried to end his life, and now, Friday.”

Police said Sanango was a suspected gang member with four arrests on his record, including one for felony assault in December 2017. Sanango’s family disputed he was a gangbanger.

“It’s only family,” said his close friend, who would only give his first name, David, 20. “It’s always family stuff. ... He was always a soldier.”

Yet the pal said Sanango’s family and friends sought retaliation.

“One thing we all want to say, we all want revenge,” he said. “That’s blood. That’s family.”

Sanango’s sister, Jenny Sanango, 20, also had tough words.

His daughter Alison “saw my brother that day, she was crying,” Jenny said. “She was like ‘no, bring my dad back.’ She saw him here, laying down. She was like, ‘my dad is hurt, right? The bad guys hurt him.’ She knows what’s going on.”

“I just want all of them to pay for what they did to my brother,” said Jenny. “For them to come take his life right here in the house, with his whole family, I want all of them to pay.”

The day before his violent death, Sanango learned his wife, Kimberly Campos, 20, was pregnant with their second child.

“He was so happy,” Campos recalled, looking at a memorial of him in the lobby of the building where they’d all lived together.

“They just did that for no reason. What are they winning for that? I don’t get it.”

