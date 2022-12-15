Brooklyn delivery driver hospitalized by stray bullet to the chest, NYPD says

A delivery truck driver was hospitalized after being struck in the chest on Wednesday by a stray bullet while driving in Brooklyn, police and family said.

A gunman opened fire on a group of people on Eastern Parkway near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights just before 4 p.m., police said.

One of the bullets crashed through the window of a work van heading north on Rochester, hitting the driver, Desmond Philip, 55, in the chest. He’s in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital.

The bullet narrowly missed his heart, the victim’s son, Denzel Philip, told Eyewitness News.

“He was actually driving, going to get lunch and he said the window shattered.” the son said. “He pulled over the car and he felt blood.”

Photos of the gunman were released to the media as police pressed their search for him Thursday.

Police said the gunman ran into the Utica Ave. subway station.

The shooting happened feet from where Shayma Roman, 17, was shot dead by a stray bullet on Sept. 28.

“We hear about the gun violence a lot, but like what is honestly being done about it? To me, I feel like nothing’s getting done,” Denzel Philip said. “It’s getting worse and worse and starting younger and younger.”

Anyone with information about the gunman who shot Philip’s father is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TiPS.