Brooklyn drive-by shooting leaves teen girl and man, 35, fighting for life

A man and a teenage girl are fighting for their lives after a drive-by shooter sprayed their car with bullets in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said..

The victims were in a car stopped at a red light at Linden Blvd. and Drew St. in East New York when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire about 3:30 a.m., cops said.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was hit several times, while one of his passengers, a 16-year-old girl, was shot in the back of the head. The wounded driver sped off but only made it a block before crashing into a parked unoccupied car on Dumont Ave.

Medics took the man and girl to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.

Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was in stable condition at the same hospital after one of the bullets grazed her face, police said.

The gunman’s vehicle sped off and cops have made no arrests.