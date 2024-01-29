Brooklyn driver, 72, charged in crash that killed woman crossing street

A 72-year-old pick-up driver who fatally struck a woman crossing a Brooklyn street has been charged, police said Monday.

Bruce Zurrow is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Police said Zurrow the night of Jan. 16 struck Xiaohong Chen as she was crossing Bay Ridge Ave. at 13th Ave. in Dyker Heights.

Chen was in the crosswalk as Zurrow was turning left onto 13th Ave., police said.

Medics rushed Chen to Maimonides Medical Center, where she died.

She lived in Bensonhurst with her 15-year-old son and husband, a shocked neighbor said at the time.

Zurrow, who lives in Sheepshead Bay, has no prior arrests.