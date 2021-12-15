Brooklyn driver beaten to death during quarrel over fender bender

A 63-year-old man was beaten to death during an argument on a Brooklyn street over a minor fender bender, police said Wednesday.

Medics rushed Jean-Denis Renold to Kings County Hospital after he was found unconscious with head and facial injuries on E. 32nd St. near Church Ave. in East Flatbush on Oct. 9. He died there three days later.

At the time authorities believed Renold had fallen and hit his head but police learned Renold had been accused by two women of dinging their double-parked car, apparently while he was trying to park his own vehicle.

The argument escalated, with others joining in, police said. It’s still not clear if Renold was assaulted by either of the women or someone else who became involved and no arrests have been made.

The city medical examiner’s office on Friday ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma to his head.

Renold was just a few blocks from home when he was attacked.