Brooklyn drug dealer says cops ‘fabricated’ his 1990 testimony against notorious crack dealer Sam ‘Baby Sam’ Edmonson

A Brooklyn man says his testimony that helped lock up notorious 1980s crack dealer Sam “Baby Sam” Edmonson was fabricated by a renegade cop whose questionable tactics have led to more than a dozen murder convictions being overturned in the last decade.

Keith Christmas, 63, took the stand against Samuel “Baby Sam” Edmonson during the drug kingpin’s 1990 drug trafficking and murder trial and linked Baby Sam to the murders of Kenneth Rankin in 1987 and Willie May in 1988.

But during heated testimony Wednesday, Christmas claimed that he was not present for either homicide.

Instead, Christmas said, disgraced Detective Louis Scarcella and his partner William Morris cooked up a tale of his presence at the crime scenes in order to secure a conviction against Edmonson.

“It was just a fictitious story,” Christmas said Wednesday.

“I don’t like this guy [Edmonson],” he said. “You think I would sit here and make any of this up? After 30 years? It was all about making sure that he got everything he deserved from their perspective and mine.”

Edmonson was convicted in 1990 along with three top members of his drug crew of running one of the most dangerous gangs in the city, which netted more than $20 million in drug proceeds in 1986 and 1987 alone.

Rankin — a partner in the drug organization — was shot to death on South Oxford St. near Atlantic Ave. on June 30, 1987 in Clinton Hill by another member of the gang while Willie May was murdered on Jan. 8, 1988 on Montauk St. in East New York. Both killings, prosecutors say, were ordered by Edmonson.

Christmas claims that he only knew the baby-faced kingpin from East New York for about 30 days in 1989 when he believes Edmonson ordered a hit on him — to be carried out by Christmas’ own childhood friend, John Amante.

While Christmas was in the hospital, he testified Wednesday, Scarcella and Morris began visiting him and trying to get him to cooperate in the case against Edmonson, saying they were going to bust Christmas for a separate murder if he didn’t flip.

That started the strange relationship between Christmas and the cops, who he says ferried him from jail to restaurant meals to crime scenes where they would go over his story and even to the homes of two women who Christmas had sex with while the cops waited in the other room, he said.

Prosecutors with the Brooklyn DA’s Office pushed back on Christmas’s trustworthiness.

“You knew it was expected of you at least by the DA’s office to tell the truth?” asked Assistant District Attorney Robert Schwartz on cross examination.

“On paper sir, yes,” Christmas admitted.

“Everything you told that grand jury is a lie?” Schwartz asked.

“Correct,” Christmas said. “The whole environment was tainted sir. It didn’t matter what I said. As long as I stuck to the script they gave me.”

During his brief and relatively uneventful testimony Wednesday, Scarcella said that he knew Christmas and remembered him from the Baby Sam investigation, but denied taking Christmas anywhere other than a crime scene.

Despite Christmas’s claims of police misconduct and fabricated testimony, prosecutors maintain that Edmonson is guilty. They argue that they presented more than 60 witnesses at trial, including numerous members of Edmonson’s crew who testified against him.

“Keith Christmas’s alleged recantation is incredible,” prosecutors wrote in court papers, noting that Christmas’s testimony dovetailed other witnesses’ at the trial.

“Moreover, the circumstances of Christmas’s alleged recantation were suspicious,” prosecutors said. “[It] came 25 years after the trial, only after defendant’s private investigator prompted him.”