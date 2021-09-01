Brooklyn duo the latest to face trespassing, disorderly conduct charges in Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

Two Brooklyn buddies were busted Tuesday for joining the Jan. 6 insurrection inside the U.S. Capitol after both were identified from social media and a live-streamed video shot inside the office of an unidentified senator, federal prosecutors announced.

Antonio Ferrigno Jr., 26, and Francis Connor, 23, were linked to the attack on the Washington landmark through Instagram postings from a third suspect and security video from cameras inside the Capitol, according to a 13-page District of Columbia criminal complaint.

The pair were arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI for joining the riot that delayed Senate certification of then-President Trump’s November election defeat to now-President Biden.

And each was charged in a four-count federal criminal complaint with trespassing and disorderly conduct inside the Capitol building on the day of the rioting that followed a nearby rally to overturn the election results — with Trump addressing the crowd.

The video of the two defendants was live-streamed by Anthime Gionet, a prominent alt-right figure known as “Baked Alaska,” the court documents alleged. Ferrigno, spotted wearing a blue Trump hat with matching Trump scarf, later shared a photo with Connor showing the younger suspect climbing out of Capital window, the document charged.

“Maybe if ur clothing wasn’t so distinct people wouldn’t know it was you,” Ferrigno later wrote to Connor about the picture.

The document included multiple photos of the pair along with a social media admission from Connor that “I was in the Capitol building” — followed later by a warning from the suspect to Ferrigno and co-defendant Anton Lunyk that “These (photos) can’t go anywhere,” the documents said.

Ferrigno, in other messages sent between the three men, tried to portray himself as uninvolved in the assault.

“We were forced into the Capitol,” read one of his Jan. 12 messages. Five days earlier, the defendant claimed he never set foot in the building: “I wasn’t in the Capitol so I don’t care.”