Brooklyn experts continue providing essential plumbing and HVAC services

With new guidelines to protect homeowners and employees in place, Petri Plumbing & Heating can meet the service needs of New Yorkers during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company that has served Brooklyn and Manhattan for over a century, has implemented new safety practices and procedures and will continue to provide essential services to homeowners in New York during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Petri Plumbing & Heating continues to meet the essential home service needs of New York homeowners. More

"This is a challenging situation for everyone," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "People still need plumbing and HVAC services during a crisis like this. It's not just emergencies, either. Hygiene is critical to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so working drains, water quality and adequate hot water are necessities. And considering how much extra time people are spending indoors, indoor air quality is something that can't be overlooked. It's essential that home service providers remain available for maintenance and repair calls in order to keep our community safe and comfortable."

The Petri Plumbing & Heating team has increased safety protocols for all service calls. Office employees are working remotely, and technicians have been trained to wear personal protective equipment, maintain acceptable physical distances from customers and frequently sanitize any surfaces they touch as well as their tools, other equipment and trucks.

Guidelines are being updated as needed to continue to comply with local, state and federal guidelines.

"Safety is our top priority right now," Petri said. "We're taking strong measures to minimize the risk of exposure for both our employees and our customers. We want them to know that they can count on us for top-notch service when they need it, and also that they can trust us to take their health seriously during this situation."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

