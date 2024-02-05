Brooklyn fire: 1 dead, 3 critically injured
A fire inside a NYCHA building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn left one person dead and three others critically injured, the NYPD said.
A fire inside a NYCHA building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn left one person dead and three others critically injured, the NYPD said.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
New Yorkers can say goodbye — for now — to the robot the New York Police Department (NYPD) used to patrol the Times Square subway station.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week in tech that was. As layoffs in tech picked up, the Vision Pro, Apple's attempt at an AR headset, launched with hundreds of apps right out the gate. Taylor Swift fans struck back after explicit deepfakes of the superstar flooded X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Save big on amazing hidden deals, from stick vacs to tech finds.
This week, Amazon announced Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant trained on the e-commerce giant’s product catalog as well as information from around the web. Rufus lives inside Amazon’s mobile app, helping with finding products, performing product comparisons and getting recommendations on what to buy. Last August, the Pew Research Center found that among those in the U.S. who've heard of OpenAI's GenAI chatbot ChatGPT (18% of adults), only 26% have tried it.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
The Bucks star recently returned to Portland, a place that represented stability for him. In Milwaukee, it's been a season full of adjustments.
SpeedKore's new 1970 Dodge Charger 'Ghost' is a carbon-fiber-bodied speed machine powered by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8.
If you're in the market for a Fire TV device it's a good time to buy, as Amazon is having an early Valentine's Day sale.
McIlroy's drop would have been legal, until last year.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
Amazon announced today the launch of an AI-powered shopping assistant it's calling Rufus that's been trained on the e-commerce giant's product catalog as well as information from around the web. Customers will be able to chat with Rufus inside Amazon's mobile app to get help with finding products, performing product comparisons, and getting recommendations on what to buy. The launch of the AI chatbot comes on the heels of other AI-powered additions across Amazon.com aimed at improving the shopping experience for consumers, ranging from tools that help customers find clothes that fit to those that enhance product reviews with summaries of product highlights and customer sentiment, as well as others aimed at advertisers and sellers.
Key business world priorities that were prominent features of previous immigration talks in Washington aren't even on the table this time around.
Elgato just announced a pair of capture cards that support the latest technology specification. The 4K X and 4K Pro offer true HDR10 support, USB 3.2 connectivity, VRR and can capture 4K gameplay at 144fps.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
Elliott Management, the investment management firm known for its aggressive governance tactics, has built a roughly 13% position in Etsy's stock, CNBC reports -- a mix of shares and options. It makes Elliott Etsy's largest investor after Vanguard, which has an 11% share, and the asset management giant BlackRock (5%). The company announced this morning that Marc Steinberg, an Elliot partner, will join the 10-person board effective February 5.
The former face of the Orioles is now a part-owner of the Orioles.
People with stiff person syndrome, which Celine Dion has, share the challenges of living with this rare and painful health condition.