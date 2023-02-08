Brooklyn funeral set for Thursday for slain NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz

A funeral service for NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, fatally shot in the head during a botched Facebook Marketplace robbery, will be held in the borough he protected and served, police sources said Wednesday.

NYPD officials on Wednesday were finalizing the details for the funeral of Police Officer Adeed Fayaz, who died Tuesday after being shot in the head during a furious exchange of gunfire during a Saturday night robbery in East New York, Brooklyn.

The funeral is expected to take place Thursday at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Ave. in Midwood, sources said. Services will begin about 8 a.m. and continue through the afternoon.

Fayaz lived in Deep Park, LI, but worked in the 66th Precinct in Borough Park.

Fayaz and his brother-in-law had traveled to Ruby St. on Saturday night intending to buy a Honda Pilot they saw for sale on Facebook Marketplace when the would-be seller, Randy “Popper” Jones, pulled a gun on them, according to police.

Jones allegedly shot Fayaz in the head during a fierce struggle. The fallen cop’s brother-in-law grabbed Fayaz’s gun from its holster to shoot back at the fleeing Jones.

The brother-in-law fired six rounds to Jones’ five, with at least one bullet striking the suspect’s getaway vehicle, cops said.

Cops tracked Jones, 38, to a hotel in Rockland County. He was arrested Monday in front of his girlfriend and five children, ages 6 months to 11 years old.

Once in custody, the officers cuffed the suspect with Fayaz’s handcuffs, officials said.

Jones was charged with murder, attempted robbery and weapons possession and was ordered held without bail in Brooklyn Criminal Court Wednesday as more than 100 cops glowered at him from the courtroom gallery.