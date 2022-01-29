Brooklyn furniture store employee intentionally runs down coworker in U-Haul truck, say cops

An employee at a Brooklyn furniture store seriously hurt a co-worker by intentionally ramming him with a U-Haul truck, police said Friday.

Vashawn Tappin and his 23-year-old coworker at a branch of Aaron’s furniture store in Crown Heights got into an argument behind the store on Pacific St. near Schenectady Ave. about 10:05 a.m. Thursday, cops and the furniture company said.

Tappin, 21, allegedly jumped into the driver seat of the U-Haul and plowed into the victim, police said.

“They were fighting and they got in and smashed him with the truck,” said a man who works at a U-Haul rental location next door.

“I heard a bang but didn’t think nothing weird because there’s lots of loading back here,” said Luis Morales, 52, who lives in a nearby apartment.

The U-Haul driver then took off, said police.

The incident was witnessed by an Aaron’s employee who called 911, a spokesperson for the company said.

“The ambulance was there and they were putting the guy in,” recounted Morales. “He didn’t look good. It didn’t look good.”

Medics rushed the older employee to Kings County Hospital in serious condition.

Tappin returned to the store, where officers took him into custody and charged him with vehicular assault, police said.

His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Friday.