Brooklyn gang-banger Sundance Oliver terrorized, robbed Crown Heights bodega in deadly crime spree, say cops, witnesses

Oft-arrested gang-banger Sundance Oliver went to the Brooklyn bodega for revenge, and settled for robbery, police sources and witnesses said Thursday.

Oliver — the suspect in a wild four-day crime spree — terrorized the bodega just after 8 p.m. Sunday with gunfire as he robbed its cashier and a second man, police and witnesses say.

But his original aim appeared to be revenge against a man who’d fired gunshots him two days earlier, apparently in retaliation for the robbery of a gun dealer, sources said.

The incident that led to the bodega robbery happened last Friday in the late afternoon, when a rival, who sources identified as Brandon Hampton, blasted a gun at a moving vehicle in which Oliver, 28, was sitting, police said. That shooting was caught on video, said cops.

Two days later, on Sunday evening, Oliver chased a man he believed was Hampton into the bodega at the corner of Ralph Ave. and St. Mark’s Ave. in Crown Heights, said the sources. Oliver’s prey ran downstairs in the store, said a worker.

But when Oliver realized the man he was chasing wasn’t Hampton, he quickly changed gears, the bodega’s manager told the Daily News.

“He looked for (Hampton) and didn’t see anyone,” said the manager. So Oliver decided to rob another man, the manager said. “He took his jacket, he took everything ... And I think he cocked his gun to shoot him,” the manager said.

Oliver’s gun jammed at first, said a store worker. But he got off at least two shots at the store’s manager without hitting him, a prosecutor said at Oliver’s arraignment Thursday night in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Then, the manager said, Oliver “robbed the cashier, robbed the lottery money, robbed everything and left.

“He blew the shots, robbed, and then he left.”

Oliver got away with $3,500 cash, prosecutors say.

Oliver departed the bodega to continue the carnage, killing one man Monday in a dispute and fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday. He was also charged in the stray-bullet shooting of a 96-year-old man while running amok across three boroughs.

Story continues

Hampton was arrested Monday on attempted murder and other charges.

Oliver turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with murder, assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and possession of stolen property.

At arraignment Thursday, Oliver’s lawyer said the suspect was recovering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

““He has stitches in his stomach,” said the lawyer, Julie Clarke. The stitches were supposed to be removed Thursday, Clarke said. “I don’t want him to be [jailed] in general population where there is a risk that he could be attacked by other inmates,” she added.

Oliver denies all the charges against him, Clarke said. Judge Dale Fong-Frederick ordered him jailed without bail while he awaits trial, and said the facts of the case suggest Oliver “is at best unmoored from the requirements of society.”

Critics charged Oliver didn’t belong on the street after authorities passed on revoking his parole following a pair of gun arrests.

“This perp is living proof of the dangers of our broken justice system — especially the watered-down parole standards,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

Oliver is a reputed gang-banger with a rap sheet of more than two dozen arrests before his latest stint in handcuffs. He also sports a facial tattoo reading “Rich Forever.”

The murder suspect spent five years behind bars on robbery charges before he was paroled in 2020, with a pair of arrests following once he was freed. But neither case, including the most recent gun bust this past August, was deemed sufficient to revoke his parole.

Authorities said he had also failed to report with his parole officer or notify authorities of a recent change of address, both violations that could have landed him behind bars.