Brooklyn gang leader’s ‘bald-faced lies’ in sworn statement land him back in cell: feds

A Brooklyn gang leader wrote himself back into a cell after prosecutors say he lied in a sworn affidavit to help get a fellow gangbanger’s guilty verdict tossed.

Folk Nation Gangster Disciples leader Ronald Britton’s arrest Tuesday for making false statements is the latest chapter in a violent gang drama sparked by the theft of a blinged-out gold chain in 2020.

That theft led to a string of shootings, and last November four gang members were found guilty at a Brooklyn Federal Court trial of conspiring to murder rival gang members and attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

Now one of them, Lorenzo Bailey, is trying to get his verdict overturned. In April Britton did him a solid — he swore out an affidavit to Judge William Kuntz saying that some of the evidence presented at trial linking Bailey to the gang wasn’t true.

Britton was locked up from 2009 to April 2021 on a federal robbery conviction, and prosecutors contend he was running Folk Nation Gangster Disciples from behind bars during that time.

He was out on supervised release when he wrote the affidavit supporting Bailey.

In the sworn statement, Britton denied being the gang’s leader, claiming he hadn’t been in the gang for 14 years. He said he hadn’t communicated with Bailey, didn’t create the list of the gang’s hierarchy presented at Bailey’s trial, and that a cell phone found in Britton’s 12-bed prison dorm in Fort Dix wasn’t actually his.

“That cell phone was not mine, nor did I ever use it to make phone calls or transmit texts,” he wrote.

But Britton’s claims were “bald-faced lies” and provable ones at that, prosecutors allege.

A cooperating witness at Bailey’s trial said Britton was running the gang and “evidence on the contraband jail phone makes plain that the phone was used by (Britton), including via email and Facebook accounts logged into on the phone,” prosecutors wrote in a memo seeking Britton’s detention without bond.

Britton could face 40 years behind bars if convicted. His lawyer declined comment Thursday.

Bailey and three accomplices were found guilty of waging a two-day shooting war on the streets of Brooklyn against a Crips crew after someone swiped a chain from co-defendant Jean “Bigga Twirl” Fremont on Nov. 7, 2020.

The theft was an insult to Folk Nation’s pride. The chain was attached to a thick gold pendant, ringed in diamonds, with SPMB stamped in large letters in the middle — an acronym that stands for “Stay Paid Money Burners,” the name of a crew associated with the Folk Nation Gangster Disciples.

Bailey’s lawyer, Roger Adler, said that prosecutors never called Britton to testify but nonetheless introduced the gang organization chart from the cell phone into evidence.

“We never got an opportunity to cross-examine him… Apparently the government’s position was that when they offered his chart he was telling the truth, when he denied preparing the chart he’s telling a lie,” Adler said.

“It sounds to me, on either basis, the government wants to have his cake and eat it and deny their defendants their right of confrontation. Only time will tell how this will play out once Mr. Britton has his day in court.”