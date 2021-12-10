Brooklyn gun mayhem kills one, wounds two in Canarsie; man severely wounded in Williamsburg

A 28-year-old man was killed and two other men were wounded Thursday when a gunman sprayed bullets at a group of people outside a Jamaican restaurant in Brooklyn, police said.

Aaron Vincent was struck once in the throat and found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk by police responding around 6:30 p.m. to a call of shots fired outside Nicky’s Jamaican Cuisine at E. 80th St. and Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie.

An unidentified 32 year-old man was struck in the right arm and an unidentified 38 year-old man was hit in the right foot, cops said.

Vincent, who lived around the corner from the shooting scene, was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

The two other victims arrived at the same hospital under their own means a short time later, police said.

Witnesses told cops a man dressed in black open fire on the men before fleeing in a white sedan. It was unclear if any of the victims were intended targets, sources said.

In a separate incident, an unidentified 34-year-old man was shot in the head outside the JMZ Broadway Deli by the Brooklyn-bound steps of the Marcy Ave. subway stop in Williamsburg around 5:50 p.m.

The gunslinger let go at least three rounds, hitting his intended target once before fleeing on foot. The unresponsive victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

There are no arrests in either attack, police said.