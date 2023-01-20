Brooklyn gunman who killed the man he said dissed his slain brother arrested in Sacramento

A Brooklyn gunman who police say skipped town after killing the man who dissed his murdered brother is back in New York City, this time behind bars.

Stephen Gardner, 24, was busted in Sacramento on Dec. 12 and extradited Thursday back to the Big Apple, where he was charged with the murder of Aubrey Ammonds and gun possession, according to the NYPD.

Gardner, whose brother was fatally shot last summer, took issue with disparaging comments Ammonds made about the slain sibling, according to police.

On the evening of Sept. 7 Gardner, a member of the Belmont Bloods street gang, shot Ammonds as he sat in a Nissan Altima on Belmont Ave. near Shepherd Ave. in East New York.

Ammonds, a father of two who used to live around the corner but had moved to Queens, was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center but could not be saved.

Details regarding what Ammonds said weren’t immediately available.

Gardner was tracked to California, police said, and admitted to being at the scene of Ammond’s killing.

The suspected gunman has one prior arrest, for gun possession. He was convicted and served more than three years in state prison before being paroled in February 2021, records show.