Brooklyn gunman wanted for April killing busted in Las Vegas: NYPD

A violent ex-con wanted for gunning down a 31-year-old man in a Brooklyn courtyard in April was apprehended this week at his new home: Sin City, cops said Friday.

Suspect Isaiah Roberts, 32, was brought back to Brooklyn Wednesday after he was found hiding out more than 2,500 miles away in Las Vegas, Nevada, cops said.

Detectives charged him with murder and weapons possession for gunning down Jason Oliver outside the Genesis Homes on Hinsdale St. near Blake Ave. in Brownsville back on April 26, cops said.

Oliver was hanging out in the courtyard of the building around 12:30 a.m. when Roberts blasted away at him, hitting him in the chest.

Seven .40-caliber shellcasings were found at the scene, police said.

EMS rushed Oliver to Brookdale University Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. Oliver lived in Crown Heights, cops said.

Roberts lived Genesis Homes, but it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Roberts has been arrested 15 times in New York, mostly for assault, although he’s never done state prison time, according to court documents.

His most recent arrest, for assault, was in 2022, cops said.

Police idenitified Roberts as a suspect early on, but he had already fled the jurisdiction, cops said. Brooklyn prosecutors filed a murder indictment against him and a judge had signed off on an arrest warrant as detectives tracked his location.

He was ordered held without bail during a brief arraignment proceeding on Thursday.

April’s shooting set neighbors on edge, worrying if there was more violence to come.

Orlando Brown, 40, a resident of the complex, said he’s used to shouting in the courtyard.

“They always have fights and arguments, but you’d never hear gunshots,” he told the Daily News. “Not in the courtyard. I’d never expect that.”

Neighbors and their guests congregate in the green space, and kids play around on the paths, Brown said.

“I’m kind of a little concerned, it happened in the night, but if it was afternoon you have kids around. It kind of got me worried because kids are outside,” he remarked.