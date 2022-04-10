🌱 Brooklyn Heights Leads In COVID Cases + Easter Egg Hunt Next Week

Morning, people of Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO! It's me again, Dashiell Allen, your host of the Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Daily.

Sun giving way to clouds. High: 58 Low: 50.

Here are the top three stories today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO:

Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO still have one of the highest COVID-19 rates in New York City, following some neighborhoods in Manhattan. The new BA.2 subvariant of Omicron now accounts for 85% of all cases in New York City. On Sunday Mayor Adams himself tested positive for the Coronavirus. (AMNY) The Brooklyn Heights Association's annual Easter egg hunt will take place next Saturday, April 16th at Pierrepont Playground starting at 10:30 a.m. It's usually very popular, so everyone's advised to get there early. (Brooklyn Heights Blog) An Irish newspaper recently profiled Sara Kennedy, 28, from Rathfarnham, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland. The millennial is one of New York's top luxury real estate brokers, the paper reports, and prides herself in selling, among other properties, units in Brooklyn Heights with the 'most sought-after views' of the NYC skyline. (Independent.ie)

Brooklyn Community Board 2 Parks & Recreation Committee Monthly Meeting, online via Zoom. On the agenda: q&a about the Brooklyn marathon. (6 p.m.)

Here's five homes (and/or apartments) for sale in the Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO area. (Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Patch)

You can order a custom-made silhouette portrait as a gift for Mother's Day from Brooklyn Heights' own Women's Exchange, a longtime neighborhood mom-and-pop shop at 55 Pierrepont Street. (Brooklyn Heights Blog)

Enrollment is now open for STREB, a local summer camp where kids can learn trapeze skills. (Twitter)

