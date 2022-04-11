Brooklyn high school student caught with 40 bullets in his backpack

A Brooklyn high school student was busted Monday after a school safety agent found 40 bullets in his backpack, police said.

The 16-year-old boy, who attends Bushwick Educational Campus, claimed he was asked Sunday by someone he knows to hold something in his bag, and that he was unaware they were bullets, police said.

Charges against the suspect were pending Monday afternoon.

Police said the discovery was made about 9:50 a.m. when the student’s bag was scanned through a magnetometer.

The bullets were .380 caliber and 9mm, police said.

The student was not armed with a gun.