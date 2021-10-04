Brooklyn judge rejects request from accused fraudster to be unmasked during trial

He will be judged by a jury of his peers — while wearing a face shield.

A Brooklyn judge has rejected a defendant’s request to delay his trial because it would be unfair for jurors to not see his facial expressions due to a mask — but allowed him to wear a face shield instead.

Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Pamela Chen ruled Friday that the show must go on — and COVID precautions must be followed — in the case of Padraig Naughton, who is charged with raiding employee benefit funds at a construction company.

Chen did, however, allow Naughton to wear a face shield as opposed to a mask so that jurors can see how he reacts to testimony during the trial. Witnesses giving testimony will also be allowed to wear face shields on the stand.

“My client has grave, legitimate concerns about proceeding with a criminal trial on fraud charges while wearing a mask covering his face,” Naughton’s attorney Sean O’Shea wrote.

“With the jury unable to see his entire face and observe his facial expressions and demeanor throughout the trial, he simply will not be afforded the same due process that he would have absent masking.”

Naughton, 49, is one of a trio of higher-ups at Navillus Contracting to be accused of the fraud, along with owner Donal O’Sullivan, 60 and his sister, Helen O’Sullivan, 61, who is treasurer.

Chen’s ruling highlights how different judges in the Cadman Plaza courthouse have navigated the pandemic with slight variations in their courtrooms.

Judge Ann Donnelly, who presided over the R. Kelly trial, allowed witnesses and lawyers who were speaking to be fully unmasked. Kelly did sport a mask throughout the trial however.

Donnelly also declined to ask jurors about their vaccination status in the high-profile trial. Just down the hall, however, Judge William Kuntz required prospective jurors to be vaccinated in order to serve.