Brooklyn judge sentenced to more than 1 year for obstructing investigation into N.Y. credit union corruption

A disgraced former Brooklyn judge got a new perspective on the justice system Wednesday when she was sentenced to one year and three months in prison for obstructing an investigation into the corruption at the state’s largest credit union.

Former Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Sylvia Ash, 64, resigned from the bench on March 15 following her conviction for lying to federal investigators probing embezzlement at the Municipal Credit Union.

Ash, who served as chairwoman of the MCU board, tried in 2018 to help then-CEO Kam Wong cover up his theft of $10 million from the credit union serving New York government employees. The judge deleted emails, wiped her phone, and signed off on paperwork attempting to justify the funds Wong had raided.

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said Ash’s “frankly outrageous” abuse of her authority as a judge “struck at the heart of the criminal justice system.”

“This is as tragic a case as I have seen in almost 28 years here. It is a tragedy, Ms. Ash, because as you acknowledged, it reflects the fact that you have destroyed your career, you have destroyed your reputation, and you have destroyed so much good I readily acknowledge you’ve accomplished in your life,” said Kaplan.

“But you’ve lost it all,” Kaplan later said. “You know it, I know it, everyone in this courtroom knows it.”

Evidence showed Wong treated Ash to tens of thousands of dollars in perks from MCU, including luxury trips, airfare, hotels, food and entertainment.

Wong was sentenced to 5½ years in prison.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Ash, who was arrested in 2019, had taken “repeated steps, over multiple months” to hamper the investigation.

“Ash agreed to do so with the now imprisoned former CEO of the credit union, who provided her with a steady stream of benefits from MCU,” said Williams.

Authorities discovered the conduct while investigating potential conflicts of interest in Ash’s status as an MCU board member. Numerous lawsuits involving MCU passed through the commercial division in Brooklyn Supreme Court, where Ash was presiding judge. Ash remained on the MCU even after a judicial watchdog urged her to resign.

Telling the court she was “remorseful yet nervously hopeful about the future,” Ash told Kaplan she had “strayed from the path of her blessed life journey.”

“I have lost the honor and the privilege of those respected titles,” Ash said. “I have no one to blame but myself.”

Her lawyer Carrie Cohen said Ash achieved the “American Dream” by becoming the first to graduate college in her family after emigrating to the U.S. from London as a baby with her Caribbean-born parents.

Ash continued to collect her $210,000 salary after her arrest though she was not working, raking in more than $400,000 before finally resigning from the bench. She’ll also get a $4,000 monthly pension.

Kaplan imposed a two-year sentence of supervised release and an $80,000 fine. He said he wasn’t sure whether Ash was remorseful.

“I am sure you’re very sorry for the fact you got caught,” Kaplan said.