Brooklyn knife fight leaves one woman in critical condition, rival slashed

Two women got into a knife fight at a Brooklyn housing project, leaving one critically injured and the other slashed in the arm, police said.

The bloody skirmish began about 11 p.m. Saturday outside the Whitman Houses near Myrtle and Carlton Aves. in Fort Greene, cops said.

One woman, 30, is in critical condition after she was stabbed in the chest and rib cage while her 22-year-old rival is in stable condition after suffering a slash to her right arm, cops said. Medics took both to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Both women were taken into police custody with charges against them pending, police said.