Brooklyn landlord gets 6 months in jail after fatal space heater blaze in ‘absolute disaster’ apartment building

A Brooklyn landlord who stopped paying the heating bills at his deathtrap apartment building will spend six months in jail after one of his tenants died trying to escape a fire caused by a space heater.

Evener Leon’s building at 1776 Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush was an “absolute disaster waiting to happen,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Danny Chun said at the 63-year-old’s sentencing Tuesday.

On Dec. 2, 2019, the wait was over.

An electrical cord connected to a second-floor space heater sent flames raging up to the third floor at about 4 a.m., forcing eight adults and five children to run for their lives down a fire escape.

James Yves Lalanne, 70, wasn’t so fortunate. He lived on the building’s illegally sub-divided top floor — the kind of room firefighter’s refer to as a “dead man’s room” because the flames blocked the stairwell, leaving the window as the only way out.

Lalanne jumped out the window to escape the flames and died from the fall.

“Frankly, more people could have died,” Chun said.

Chun convicted Leon of criminally negligent homicide, but acquitted him of a more serious manslaughter charge at a bench trial in May.

Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence, one-and-a-third to four years behind bars, but Chun pointed out that Leon was “somewhat elderly” and didn’t have a criminal record. Leon must also serve five years on probation.

The perilous conditions at Lalanne’s apartment building — he had stopped paying the gas and heat for years, were described by prosecutors. The second and third floors had no sprinkler heads, and the third floor was converted into four illegal apartments, they told the court.

Leon did not install fireproof or self-closing doors on the third floor, prosecutors said.

“This landlord’s unconscionable negligence cost an innocent man his life and left six others injured when a horrific fire broke out in his illegal apartments,” said Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez. “Today’s sentence holds him accountable and sends a strong message to landlords who put profit over the health and safety of their tenants.”

Even after the blaze, while he was awaiting trial, Leon continued to break city Buildings Department rules for work done on the building earlier this year, public records show.

DOB inspectors found workers installing a new roof and a sidewalk shed without a permit in February, and discovered that someone had torn off the “vacate order” sticker on the front of the building, according to department officials. Leon still hadn’t corrected those violations in May, records show.

In September, the Buildings Department finally got an application to do repairs and legally convert it from a three-family building to a five-family building, though that application hasn’t yet been approved, an agency spokesman said.