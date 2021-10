A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed two blocks away from his Brooklyn home early Sunday, police said.

Archil Miladze was knifed in the chest near Brighton 4th St. and Ocean View Ave. just before 4:30 a.m., cops said.

Investigators believe Miladze fought with a man in a camouflage sweatshirt before he was stabbed. His killer has not been caught.

Medics took Miladze to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn but he couldn’t be saved.