Brooklyn man, 35, sentenced to 121 months in prison for trying to extort Marlboro men

One of two Brooklyn men who tried to extort a Marlboro man and his son in 2019 has been handed a 121-month in federal prison sentence following his guilty plea in June.

Francis A. Garzon, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton for one count each of conspiracy and attempt to commit Hobbs Act extortion.

His co-defendant, Enrit Kllogieri, 29, who was convicted of the same offenses at trial June 27, is scheduled for sentencing on March 21, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark said.

When the two men and a third unnamed suspect showed up at the victim’s home on Dec. 1, 2019, Garzon drew a revolver from his waistband and pointed it at the victim, prosecutors said. He claimed that the victim’s son stole a bag containing $100,000 worth of items and demanded he help them recover it, according to court documents.

The men also ordered the victim to pay them $100,000 in interest and began to threaten his son, according to the complaint.

Kllogjeri and Garzon continued to threaten the father and his family over the phone for several days and the victim repeatedly said he knew nothing about the bag, authorities said.

Garzon also sent photos from social media of the son as well as the son’s wife and child to the father, authorities said.

A law enforcement agent, using the father's cell phone, posed as him and negotiated a $70,000 deal with the suspects while authorities tracked their phones, according to the complaint.

Kllogjeri and Garzon were arrested on Dec. 9, 2019, following a motor vehicle stop in Brooklyn.

